Two more men are wanted in custody for the knife attack in Gottsunda

Shortly after a man was stabbed and later died in hospital, three men were arrested, who were then released. On Thursday, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder, who was detained on Sunday on probable cause – the higher level of suspicion.

According to prosecutor Erik Grönvall, the evidence against the man looks good.

– I cannot go into more detail about the state of the evidence other than that it is good enough for him to be detained, says the prosecutor.

Charges must be filed by April 14. The man denies any wrongdoing.

Two more are wanted in custody

On Monday afternoon, Erik Grönvall states that two more men are requested to be detained on probable cause.

– We work broadly with a range of measures. I can say that I have requested two more men arrested for murder.

Both men must be young, the prosecutor states. It is not the same men who were arrested and then released last week, but two new people in the investigation.

The young men deny any crime. The detention hearing starts at 2.30 pm on Monday.

