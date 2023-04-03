Two municipal employees run over in Chihuahua

Chihuahua, Chih.- This morning two employees of the Municipality of Chihuahua were injured after the driver of a Nissan Sentra ran over them; both employees were carrying out pothole work north of the city.

The incident took place on Tecnológico avenue and almost Guillermo Prieto Lujan street in the Juan Guereca neighborhood, north of the city.

Both employees were carrying out resurfacing work, so the driver of a late-model Nissan Sentra vehicle did not notice and ended up hitting the workers.

Paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross arrived at the scene and provided the first care, and then transferred the injured to the nearest hospital to receive further medical attention.

Elements of the Municipal Police and the Road Police were in charge of flagging the area and making the corresponding sketch to establish responsibilities.