Two police officers and a first responder die in Minnesota

In Minnesota, a man who had barricaded himself in his home with several weapons and his family died after opening fire on the police, killing two officers and a firefighter.

City authorities identified the slain officers as Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, both 27 years old.

Adam Finseth, a 40-year-old firefighter and paramedic, also lost his life. He had worked for the city since 2019.

A third police officer was wounded in the shooting, which occurred in a neighborhood of Burnsville, a suburb of about 64,000 people located 15 miles south of Minneapolis.

The firefighter, who also worked as a paramedic, was shot while providing medical assistance to an injured police officer, authorities said.

The paramedic was part of a SWAT tactical squad, which was called to the scene in response to a domestic incident at the home.

Inside, an armed man had barricaded himself with his family, including seven children ranging in age from 2 to 15.

Negotiations continued for several hours until the suspect began shooting.

Police sources indicate that the confrontation lasted four hours before the SWAT team entered the residence.

The suspect was found dead around 8 a.m. and the family and children were able to leave the residence. None of them were injured.

Investigators continue to investigate the details of the incident.

