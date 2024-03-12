Two years into his administration, Boric faces criticism and challenges for pending promises

SANTIAGO.- Two years after assuming the presidency of Chile, Gabriel Boric faces a crucial moment in his administration, characterized by frustrated attempts to reform the Constitution and a series of legislative challenges that have tested his promises of social change until now pending fulfillment.

Boric defended this Monday that Chile “is better” since his administration began. He also admitted that there are pending issues.

Among the achievements achieved during this period, the reduction of the working day, the increase in the minimum wage, measures to alleviate health co-payments and a law for the payment of alimony stand out. However, significant challenges remain in areas such as the pension system and public education, which demand deeper attention.

The analysis of experts such as Fernando Wilson from Adolfo Ibánez University suggests that Boric’s government has had to adapt to a changing political and social reality, which has made it difficult to implement some of its key proposals.

Disappointment with Boric

Opinions in society also reflect a mixed feeling. Rogelio Gajardoa Boric voter, expresses his disappointment at what he considers a lack of fulfillment of campaign promises and a management that has not lived up to expectations.

The rejection of important reforms in Congress and the results of two plebiscites show a polarization in Chilean society, which further complicates the outlook for the Boric government.

In economic matters, although the control of inflation stands out, challenges persist such as economic reactivation and job creation, according to Octavio Avedaño of the University of Chile.

Public safety also emerges as a crucial challenge, with organized crime violence intensifying, requiring a stronger response from the government.

For the second half of his term, Boric faces the challenge of reversing the perception of stagnation and working on national recovery, seeking to restore trust and social cohesion in Chile.

Source: With information from AP