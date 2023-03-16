UAM Cuajimalpa expels a student for rape after strike and protests

One week from the complaint made by a law student at UAM Cuajimalpa Against the resolution —without a gender perspective— of the university authorities for his case and the strike in other units, this unit of the Metropolitan Autonomous University expelled the student accused of rape.

And it is that a wave of protests and a strike at the 5 UAM campuses had to arrive —Azcapotzalco, Xochimilco, Iztapalapa, Lerma and, of course, Cuajimalpa— for the university authorities to react to the rape complaint filed by a student from the Cuajimalpa campus against one of her classmates and ex-partner.

“Protest at the UAM Azcapotzalco against cases of sexual violence”. Photo: Rogelio Morales-Cuartoscuro.

(That initially, upon receiving the complaint of the case, analyzing it and ruling on it on March 3, one of the collegiate bodies of the UAM Cuajimalpa dismissed the student’s complaint Karla González… despite the fact that the same student, Naoki N, had admitted the rape).

The complaint of a student for rape at the UAM Cuajimalpa

before going with the decision of the UAM Cuajimalpa —taken in the midst of pressure from young students and the strike at 5 University campuses—, we tell you what happened.

On March 9, students from the UAM Cuajimalpa took over the facilities in support of their partner from the Law degree, who denounced the resolution of one of the councils on the complaint that he presented for rape.

Foto: @TinyMary01

The student’s case has been going on since December 2022. At the beginning of 2023, she went to the authorities of this campus to denounce her fellow student and after more than 50 days she received an unfavorable opinion.

And it is that despite the fact that the student, already in the process, admitted the violation and Karla González presented evidence, the council decided not to expel the student. Moreover, during the evaluation of the case, did not order any precautionary measure.

Photo: Andrea Cecena

All this ended up exploding. The student’s complaint reached networks and their compañeros and compañeras decided to mobilize until the wave of protests reached 4 other plants that went on strike.

The expulsion

Just on March 15, the UAM Cuajimalpa published a statement where he recognized that the council failed in its opinionlargely because it did not analyze the case from a gender perspective.

Initially it was said that this opinion was delivered in full 8M. However, the management of this campus said that the resolution of the case was made since March 3.

Photo: @UAMUnidadCuajimalpa1

And beyond the dates, the UAM Cuajimalpa made a new review of the case —now with a gender perspective— and well, the The decision was different: the final expulsion of the denounced student.

Besides that in the next few days, the university authorities will reanalyze two other cases.

In addition to the expulsion, the UAM Cuajimalpa said that the members of the collegiate body in charge of analyzing this case initially took a course on university legislation and another gender perspective. Yes, already after the wave of protests.

The 5 campuses

This denunciation helped other cases to come to light again and not only in the Cuajimalpa unit. In the rest of the schools, The students demand a greater commitment from the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana in dealing with cases of gender violence —and that imply sexual violence, exercised by students, teachers or administrative staff.

And this answer is only the beginning of a long process that is coming for the UAM, university that recognized that it lacks in its care protocols.

Photo: Rogelio Morales-Cuartoscuro.

(In accordance with The ConferenceAmong the complaints are the cases of a postgraduate student, who denounced sexual abuse within the UAM Xochimilco in 2019 and the case of a student from the Iztapalapa unit, who denounced a professor for sexual assault in June 2022… the same within the University facilities).

