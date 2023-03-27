Uber and 99 are notified of price hikes during subway strike in SP

Procon-SP notified the Uber and 99 apps for the high prices on Thursday (23), the day marked by the subway strike in São Paulo (SP). The body wants to understand “whether there was any change in the criteria for forming the so-called dynamic tariff” that day.

“The objective is to understand if there was any change in the criteria for forming the so-called dynamic tariff, specifically due to the strike, and that may have changed the formula normally adopted by companies; that is, a calculation rule different from that used on normal days and which is already known to customers”, said the Director of Service and Guidance at Procon-SP, Rodrigo Tritapepe, in the Procon-SP note.

In addition, the entity also wants to know if the consumer is informed about unusual price variations and how this information is passed on to him. The deadline for positioning the platforms is until Tuesday (28).

On the day of the strike, many citizens of São Paulo complained about not being able to commute for simple tasks, such as going to work. The subway strike impacted the flow of people throughout the city.

Uber and 99 demonstrate

In a note, Uber said it would clarify the situation to Procon within the specified period, but stated in advance that there was no atypical change that day. 99, likewise, warns that it will provide information about what happened, but points out that the final value of the race “may be changed by variants such as excess traffic, rain or an increase in car orders per application”.

Source: UOL