Uber, Lyft and delivery drivers went on strike in Miami on Valentine’s Day

Drivers of Uber, Lyft y Doordash They demonstrated at the Miami airport and other American cities against the low payments they receive.

Justice for App Workersa national coalition of ride-sharing and food delivery platform drivers with more than 100,000 members, organized the action, which required turning off the apps from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Valentine’s Day as protest.

“Today is a day where there is a lot of demand for Valentine’s Day because people order food and want to go out for a walk, and it is a day that we can earn well, but the point is to convey the message that we are demanding to improve our conditions,” declared one protester America TeVe.

App drivers across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom who joined the strike between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. are calling for urgent changes.

“We will not accept trips to or from any airport on February 14” between 11 in the morning and 1:00 in the afternoon, they had announced in a statement.

They claim that Uber “takes more than it should.” “Before they paid 80% to the driver and he kept 20%. However, now he keeps up to 60% of the profits,” they argued.

For its part, Uber responded to the strike with a statement in which it stated that “these types of events rarely have an impact on trips, prices or availability of drivers and we ensure that the same happens. Well, the majority of drivers are satisfied ; Earnings remain strong and, as of the final quarter of 2023, drivers in the United States earned about $33 per active hour.”

The dissatisfied drivers anticipated that Uber would defend “that drivers make 33 hours an hour”; but this argument is false.

“I have proof that this is false, I worked 86 hours last week and they paid me $1,000, this is equivalent to just under $12 per hour,” said one.

The drivers asked the undecided to support these protests that worked in New York when members of the platforms turned off their applications for five days.