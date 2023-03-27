Ubisoft finally abandons E3 2023 and announces its conference in June

While the E3 2023 show is slow to really specify the outlines of its event this year, Ubisoft is finally backtracking and announcing that it will not be participating.

Ubisoft announces its conference, but will not be at the E3 show

It’s a little twist here since the publisher said last month that he would participate in the Los Angeles video game fair. It was the CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, who confirmed this by declaring “If E3 happens, we’ll be there and we’ll have a lot to show. »

We were already wondering what was hiding behind this formulation given that the holding of the show had indeed been confirmed by the organizers a few months earlier. But against all odds, the French publisher will ultimately not participate in the show, as confirmed by one of its representatives with VGC.

Ubisoft says it has decided to “take another direction”while confirming the holding of its usual conference, Ubisoft Forward, on June 12 in Los Angeles.

E3 has fostered unforgettable moments across the industry over the years While we originally intended to have an official presence at E3, we have made the decision to go in another direction and will be hosting a Ubisoft Forward Live event on June 12 in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.

So here is one participant less at this year’s show, which is gradually seeing its participants abandon ship. For the moment, no big company in the middle has announced its presence at the Convention Center. Nintendo won’t be there, and neither will Microsoft. The latter still confirmed his traditional Xbox conference scheduled for Sunday, June 11.

Officially, the week of E3 2023 should start on June 11 with digital events such as the PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show or the Xbox conference. Two days of physical exhibitions for the press will follow, from June 13 to 14, before giving way to the public.