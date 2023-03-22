Ubisoft is developing an artificial intelligence to write the dialogues of its NPCs

« But aren’t Ubisoft games already written by an AI? “, obviously mocks the web since the posting of this video, while others are questioning a little more seriously the relevance of this initiative, like everything that touches on the subject of the replacement of man by machinery in general. In fact, the powers granted to this artificial intelligence are however limited to generating the first version of the “barks”, that is to say the chatter of the crowd or the sentences pronounced by the non-player characters. To do this, an author must first enter some instructions and instruct the Ghostwriter tool to generate new versions of the replica based on the selected mode.

Robot to be true

According Ubisoft La Forge, R&D department in Montreal which presents its work as part of the GDC in San Francisco, the implementation of this AI would relieve narrative designers and screenwriters of the most repetitive tasks, thus freeing them up time to work on other elements of the game. However, the idea is not to let the AI ​​validate the slightest sentence on its own: each “bark” proposal is reread by the authors who can validate, modify or reject the comments generated by the machine. A machine that would additionally take notes and improve over time through machine learning.

On paper, the concept does not seem to convince the whole profession, in particular because the time saving does not seem so obvious. ” As a screenwriter, having to edit AI-generated scripts/dialogs seems much more tedious to me than writing my own temp lines. I would much rather see AAA studios using the budget they spend on creating tools like this to hire more writers », reacts for example Alanah Pearce, member of the team of authors of Santa Monica Studio.