Ubisoft will use AI to generate dialogue in video games

AI will move about 16 billion dollars in the world economy.

The global trade value derived from AI is estimated to total $1.2 trillion.

The market value of AI could cross the $300 billion barrier by 2025.

The companies that are dedicated to videogames continue to experiment with new projects that include new technologies. As an example, the company Ubisoft announced that it will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate dialogue in video games.

In recent years, the use of AI has become popular. We must remember that this type of technology refers to any human behavior that develops a machine or system. In this sense, specialists highlight a basic example of AI that we all know about today: PCs, which are devices programmed to “imitate” human behavior using extensive previous data on similar behaviors.

The artificial intelligence market is one of the technological areas with the greatest economic projection in the short and medium term. So much so that a study of Precedence Research highlights that its market value could exceed the barrier of 300 billion US dollars in 2025.

Ubisoft will use AI

The company Ubisoft, which is the studio behind sagas like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, confirmed that it will have its own tool similar to ChatGPT to support the creation of dialogues for the non-playable characters (NPC) of its titles.

It was revealed that the name of this system is Ghostwriter and the idea is to solve one of the most common problems in the development of role-playing and open world games, such as NPC dialogues.

According to the company, these characters appear in large numbers in these games and interaction with them is essential to enjoy the entire experience.

Likewise, it was announced that the use of this tool will allow the dialogues to have a high level of customization for each user, which will give a differential touch to the game.

In its information, the study warned that the integration of this technology does not imply that the employment of scriptwriters will disappear, but that it will be a joint work in which humans put their ideas and artificial intelligence processes them to create the content.

It was announced that the operation of the tool will be with the writer who will be responsible for starting with a description of the character, telling his motivations and intentions, then the dialogue created by him is added and the AI ​​analyzes it to suggest new derivative texts. of that concept.

“Ghostwriter will mainly help generate the dialogue complements and that the writer will continue to have the responsibility of creating all the context and the key points of the development of the character,” explains the company.

There are already many video game developers that are using AI to improve the experience they provide to their users. As well as social media companies such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, among others.

And this is how AI has become a widely used tool throughout the world, where people are using it in order to carry out the most complex activities.

Now read:

Woman was unfaithful to her partner and six years later she was interviewed by her ex-boyfriend for a job

Instagram tests two new features to improve the user experience

Is using brand logos synonymous with status?