UEFA has its eye on the Premier League

GINEBRA-. The financial power of English football was analyzed in detail in a report issued by the UEFA which devastated the €24 billion ($25.75 billion) economy of Europe’s top clubs.

The 20 teams of the English Premier League reported total revenue of €6.5 billion ($7 billion) in 2022. That was almost equal to that of the second- and third-richest leagues combined—Spain’s LaLiga and Germany’s 18-team Bundesliga had each one revenues of about €3.3 billion ($3.54 billion).

Those top 20 Premier clubs combined recorded as much revenue as the 642 that play in the 50 countries outside the big five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France — UEFA said.

Closing the gap on English clubs’ spending power was cited in 2021 as one of the reasons why clubs in Spain and Italy lobbied hardest for the rebel Super League project, which then foundered.

UEFA’s annual review of club finances suggested the industry has recovered from the “lingering impacts of the pandemic” that halted European football in 2020.

champions.jpg This photo taken on December 18, 2023 shows the UEFA Champions League cup before the draw for the round of 16 of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League football tournament at the House of European Football in Nyon . COFFRINI Tejido / AFP

It forecast total revenues close to 26 billion euros ($27.9 billion) in the 2023 financial year, driven by television broadcast contracts, sponsorships and ticket sales.

The 20 clubs with the largest revenues would obtain almost half of the total in European football. And almost half of those teams would be English.

Likewise, English clubs accounted for €764 million ($820 million) of the collective pre-tax losses recorded by European clubs in 2022. That figure is €3.2 billion ($3.43 billion).

However, UEFA considered that there are positive signs in the first financial reports presented by the clubs in 2023. Salary inflation moderated.

UEFA highlighted that American investors retain the “appetite for European clubs” and were involved in 15 of the purchases of shares by foreigners in top-flight teams on this continent during 2023.

RICHEST CLUBS AS REVIEWED BY UEFA

The clubs with the most income were the two Spanish giants, and two teams backed by states

Real Madrid led with €841 million ($902 million). Backed by Abu-Dhabi, Manchester City, current champion of the Champions League, obtained €386 million ($897 million); Barcelona stood at €815 million ($874 million), and Paris Saint-Germain, supported by Qatar, accounted for €807 million ($866 million).

PSG was the most expensive team to watch, according to UEFA. The average fan spend on match day, on tickets and hospitality, was €140 ($150). Only Juventus and Tottenham had prices above €100 ($107).

ENGLAND DOMINATES

Nine of the 20 clubs with the highest income in Europe were English, including Brighton, which raised €264 million ($283 million). That figure was just €13 million ($14 million) less than Italian Serie A champion Napoli.

The 20 English clubs collectively ranked first in Europe in terms of revenue, with the most sales of broadcasting rights, the most UEFA prize money from European competitions and the most sales of match tickets. .

Source: AP