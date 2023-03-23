Uefa to investigate Barcelona over payments to former head of referees

Lauri Markkanen scored 40 points as the Utah Jazz lost at home to the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals tonight.

Portland won the game 127–115 and Markkanen was the leading scorer. He played 33 minutes, grabbed 12 rebounds and made three baskets.

It was the third time that Markkanen reached 40 points in an NBA game. He achieved his record score of 49 points at the beginning of the year.

In the final period, Markkanen was noted for only three points after he was pulled down on a basket attempt in the third period.

– It looked good on the X-ray. The more I don’t know, but we’ll see how it feels tomorrow and then we’ll move on, said Lauri Markkanen to ESPN.

– Actually, you don’t think much about it once you get started. But in some situations it hurts.

Utah meets the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night Finnish time.