UFC returns to Mexico for the first time in five years and does so in style

MEXICO CITY.- The UFC waited five years to return Mexico and everything seems to indicate that, unlike the past, it is here to stay.

Three former Mexican world champions headline Saturday’s show that will mark the return of the leading mixed martial arts company to the country, among them is Brandon Moreno (21-7-2), who was world monarch in flyweight, and will face the American Brandon Royval (15-7-0) in the main event.

“I think we expected too much, it would have been special last year, but it didn’t happen and now I’m excited to share the card with many Mexican prospects,” said Moreno, who lost the world title in July of last year.

In 2023, Mexico had three world champions and that is why Moreno believes it could have been more special.

Although football captures the attention of fans in the country, contact sports have been a tradition, especially boxing, but mixed martial arts also have an audience that was eager to see high-level fights on national soil.

Yair Rodríguez.jpg Mexican Yair Rodríguez after his victory over Brian Ortega on the UFC on ABC 3 card, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Although it is not one of the numbered shows, which are the main ones of the UFC, tickets for the Saturday show were sold out in a matter of hours and about 22,000 people are expected at the Mexico City Arena on Saturday. the night.

“Mexicans like combat sports, we are good at throwing punches, speaking of boxing there are so many world champions to mention and in MMA it was a matter of time for this to happen,” said Moreno.

Although the return is not in a numbered function but in a ‘Fight Night’, the president of the organization Dana White has said that he has plans to return and take advantage of the large number of rising Mexican fighters.

“UFC has paid a lot of attention to the Latin public and they brought a good card. In the past, Mexicans complained because there were few local fighters, but now there are several who are doing well,” Moreno added.

New era for the UFC in Mexico:

In addition to Moreno and Yair Rodríguez, the former interim featherweight champion, there are nine other Mexican fighters in contention, the first time a UFC event has so many.

And White isn’t just referring to plans in the octagon. On Thursday he inaugurated the Sports Performance Institute that will allow fighters, not only Mexican, but also Latin American, to have access to a facility where they can perfect their techniques to climb the world of mixed martial arts.

“I am excited for the future of Mexican talent. Here the idea is to develop Latin American talent and that is something we were missing,” said Moreno.

At Saturday’s show, Moreno was scheduled to fight Amir Albazi, who withdrew without explanation.

Both Moreno and Royval are looking to clean their face after losing to the current reigning champion in the division, Alexandre Pantoja.

Another heavy revenge:

In addition to Moreno, another favorite fighter among local mixed arts fans is “Pantera” Rodríguez (16-4), who will face Brian Ortega (15-3).

Another notable Mexican in the competition will be Raúl Rosas (8-1), who seeks to extend his winning streak when he faces Ricky Turcios.

Among all the local fighters, the one with the most followers is Moreno, who has already fought twice in Mexico, in 2017 and 2019, but in one fight he lost and in another he tied.

“I can’t deny that I feel frustrated by that, because I want to raise my hand in front of my fans and wave my Mexican flag,” the fighter added. “I imagine that moment, with 22 thousand people shouting my name, I am very excited.”

And so are Mexican fans with the return of the UFC.

