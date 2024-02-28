UK changes Mary Poppins rating over discriminatory language

MIAMI.- The classic of Disney Mary Poppins no longer be considered in United Kingdom as a film suitable for all audiences, after The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), the body that regulates the classifications of film films, alleged that the film from the 1960s uses a language discriminatory.

Now, the production has stopped having its U distinction (which in Great Britain means that it can be seen by all ages) to PG (Parental Guidance Suggested); That is to say, the film has content that is not for a children’s audience, so it is recommended that it be viewed under the supervision of parents, HOLA .

Controversy about the film

The agency noted that the change was made mainly because the character of Admiral Boom refers to the Hottentots, a group of herders belonging to South Africa known as Khoekhoe, with a term that is considered derogatory and racist.

The scene shows how Admiral Boom thought he was being attacked by these people, who were dedicated to cleaning chimneys and whose faces were stained with coal. Given the assumption, the man leaves his house and shoots fireworks at them while he tells them ‘cheeky devils’ (cheeky devils).

The BBFC claimed that the term is racist and is not currently used.

The controversy surrounding this decision has not been long in coming, as fans of the film do not consider it fair that the BBFC raised its classification.

However, it is not the first time that the classification of the film is a topic of controversial debate, since in 1964, when Mary Poppins was released, it was released under the ‘modern’ distinction, as it touched on topics such as women’s right to vote. in the song Suffragist member, iplayed by Mrs. Banks.