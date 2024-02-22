UK increases sanctions against Russia for invasion of Ukraine

London, United Kingdom announced this Thursday sanctions against more than 50 Russian personalities and companies, to mark the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine this weekend.

This new package of sanctions targets manufacturers of ammunition, missiles and explosives, electronics companies and diamond and oil traders.

They seek to “reduce” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s weapons arsenal, British diplomacy indicated.

“Our sanctions deprive Putin of the resources he desperately needs to finance his war,” said British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, quoted in a statement.

“We will continue to support Ukraine in its fight for democracy as long as necessary,” he added.

The UN said Thursday that more than 14 million people in Ukraine have abandoned their homes since the start of the Russian invasion two years ago, with almost 6.5 million living outside the country as refugees.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), dependent on the UN, indicated that some 4.5 million people returned to their homes, but that 3.7 million remain internally displaced within Ukraine.

In total, more than 14 million people, almost a third of the population of Ukraine Before the war, they were forced to leave their homes since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022.

“The destruction is widespread. The loss of life and suffering continues,” said the director general of this UN agency, Amy Pope, in a statement.

In parallel, the head of human rights at the United Nations, Volker Turk, attacked the “horrible human cost” caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

attack in Ukraine.jpg Several people approach the site of a Russian attack in kyiv, Ukraine, on January 23, 2024. AP/Efrem Lukatsky

“Russia’s large-scale armed attack on Ukrainewhich is about to enter its third year with no signs of ending, continues to cause serious and widespread human rights violations,” he said in a statement.

The UN migration agency says it has supported 6.5 million people in Ukraine and in eleven host countries in Eastern Europe.

“However, as the war enters a protracted phase, needs continue to grow and exceed available resources,” the IOM added.

During the first two years of conflict, the organization received $957 million in donations.

“We count on growing support from donors and local partners to meet the challenges ahead to provide a better life for Ukrainians,” Pope said.

Ukraine – families mourn their dead / AP A woman cries during a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Friday, February 24, 2023, at a cemetery in Bucha. AP

The Russian invasion triggered the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

The UN estimates it needs $4.2 billion this year to provide the necessary aid in Ukraine and among its refugees, but fears that it will not achieve this objective in the face of the emergency of the Gaza war that now captures world attention.

The IOM noted that those who returned home also face multiple challenges such as “insecurity, loss of livelihoods or damaged homes and infrastructure,” said Soda Federico, director of the humanitarian response and recovery program.

“We have to focus on economic recovery,” he defended.

Source: AFP