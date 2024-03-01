Ukraine and Europe’s strategic ambiguity

Ten years after the annexation of Crimea and two years after the Russian invasion, Ukraine survives under an intense rain of missiles and suicide drones against its cities and combined attacks on several fronts that have taken the lives of 70,000 soldiers, 10,000 civilians and 10 million displaced Ukrainians, including 4.3 million children. According to The Mines Advisory Group (MAG), in Ukraine, 250,000 square kilometers are littered with mines. If the war ended, it would take several years to locate and deactivate them to safeguard lives and flocks. A terrible humanitarian tragedy in progress.

The invasion of Ukraine began the plan to restore Soviet influence through the creation of the Eurasian Project, with countries such as Iran and China as allies. As its ideologue Alexander Dugin, promoter of the “supremacy of Eurasia to confront the spiritual hegemony of a decadent West,” expressed it. Following the “mirror strategy” to the letter, Putin projected to the world a Russia surrounded and threatened by the West. Ignoring this reversal of roles, some analysts found reasons to support his actions by recreating the geopolitical theory of the threat to their “living space” or Lebensraum, blurring historical truths. The collapse of the USSR was not due to attempts to occupy its 22 million km2 by the West, but rather to internal causes of a regime that imploded in 1989, when the occupied countries in the East of Europa, converted into carcasses of horror and vileness, they put an end to their isolation from the world and the dictatorship of opprobrium. The collapse of communism was not experienced as “the greatest catastrophe of the 20th century,” as Putin argues, but as a long-awaited liberation. Membership or the desire to join NATO responded to the principle of legitimate defense of those countries. Those who endorse Putin’s motivations forget that Russia has for decades been the promoter of subversion and support for “non-republics” that undermine Western democracies.

Russian imperialist ambition represents an imminent risk for the world due to its threats of unleashing a nuclear war. The latter reminds us of Hitler’s last days, when he perceived that defeat was imminent he promulgated the Scorched Earth Decree: “If they destroy us, we will bury the world with us, a world in flames.” Putin’s is the same emptying of conscience that led Nazism to destroy Europe and produce a death toll of 70 million people. According to Glucksmann, there is a common matrix between Nazism and the Soviet regime, using terror as the last ratio in their totalitarian strategy. As a KGB official during the Cold War, Putin was trained in the perverse protocols of Stalinism that shaped his vision of politics, hence his power and that of the mafias that support his regime based on state terrorism that has murdered one one to journalists and opposition leaders.

Ukrainians do not want to live the Soviet nightmare again, so they fight with courage and patriotism, doubling the bet on their own survival in freedom. The situation is complex, the United Nations (HER), in charge of maintaining peace and international order cannot intervene because any resolution of the Security Council is vetoed by Russia and China, a prerogative of the permanent members even though they are totalitarian regimes. Aside from this nonsense, the European Union decided to intervene, since Ukraine, being a State recognized by the UN, has the right to receive support from other countries for its self-defense. In relation to the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, NATO has shown hesitations and contradictions when trying to reach an agreement with the 30 countries that make up the alliance, when its involvement in the war is already irreversible. Regarding the latter, Elie Tenenbaum, director of the Center des etudes de securite (IFRI), states: “The condition of co-belligerent does not exist in international law, either you are part of the conflict or you are not.” Some refer to this conflict as a war mandated or commissioned by the West, because, without being part of the EU or NATO and at the cost of the sacrifice of its people, it is Ukraine that is defending Europe.

Prominent analysts agree that, if surprise events do not occur, the war of attrition will continue in 2024, while both sides strengthen their offensive capabilities and, most importantly, the immediate provision of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. We have watched the debate in the US Congress over whether or not to send the $61 billion in military support to Ukraine in 2024, which would only help strengthen the defense of current positions. German Padinger states: “For two years, Ukrainians have been fighting together, but that union and will are not infinite, and recruitment is increasingly difficult as the conflict stagnates territorially.” (These are 9 revelations that Russia’s war in Ukraine has left after two years, CNNespanol, 02/25/2024). Regarding the unforeseen events of this war, Nona Mikhelidze, Senior Fellow at the International Affari Institute (IAI), assertively states: “Putin may be tempted to target a NATO member to undermine Article 5 and the cohesion of the organization, on the grounds that the United States would be reluctant to come to the aid of a European ally. It is essential to understand that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is not limited to simple territorial disputes, but goes to the heart of European security. It is vital to recognize this reality as soon as possible if we want to preserve peace on our continent.” (Grand Continent, 02/24/24). At the end of the meeting of European leaders in Paris last Monday, February 26, President Macron declared: “France does not rule out, if necessary, sending soldiers to Ukrainian soil. Nothing must be excluded to achieve our goal: Russia cannot and must not win this war. “We are convinced that the defeat of Russia is necessary for security and stability in Europe.”

Macron, who due to his ambiguity has lost credibility in his own country, had breakfast the next day with a statement from the White House stating that “the United States will not send troops to fight in Ukraine. The path to victory is to provide military aid so that Ukrainian troops have the weapons and ammunition they need to defend themselves.” (BBC, 02/27/2024). The office of the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a statement expressed that “Italy’s support does not contemplate the presence of troops from European States or NATO on Ukrainian territory.” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also ruled out the immediate presence of troops in Ukraine. “There are no plans to send NATO combat troops to Ukrainian territory,” he said. The rulers of the Czech Republic, Sweden, Hungary and Poland ruled out their intentions to send troops. Germany, since the beginning of this conflict, has debated internally about the scope of the aid it should provide to Ukraine; Their indecisions about sending Leopard tanks are compounded by the recent controversy unleashed in parliament over the sending of long-range Taurus missiles, since this would imply that Germany “would be part of this war.” On the other hand, Scholz rejected Macron’s statements: “There will be no ground troops, no soldiers on Ukrainian soil sent by European countries or NATO States, they will not take an active part in this war.”

For international politics expert Ulrisch Speck, Macron’s objective with these words could be to maintain a “strategic uncertainty” that puts Moscow on alert.

While for the BBC’s Pavel Aksenov, Macron’s statements about sending long-range missiles and deploying soldiers cross implicit “red lines” that now exist. For its part, the Kremlin says that “a direct conflict with NATO will be inevitable if allied countries deploy troops to Ukraine.” Putin warned about the use of nuclear weapons if this happened.

The scandal unleashed by Macron’s usual ambiguities and reckless statements is compounded by the indecisions and mistakes of European leaders who have not yet adopted an overall vision or a coherent strategy on this conflict that threatens Europe. It is unusual that the diplomatic route has been ruled out; This is because they do not have diplomats or visionary statesmen but rather a club of inexperienced politicians and excessive egos. Before any future decision, it would be necessary to remember and warn that the Second World War resulted in the figure of 70 million deaths in Europe without the use of nuclear weapons, which today is irresponsibly raised by Russian nationalist fanatics. The most regrettable thing is the uselessness of the UN, called to prevent the Third World War, which according to historian Emmanuel Todd, has already begun.

(email protected)

www.edgarcherubini.com