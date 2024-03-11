Ukraine celebrates 1st scar after documentary triumph

LOS ANGELES.- Ukraine celebrated today- March 11- his first scar with the triumph of 20 days in Maripoland documentary film about the Russian army’s siege of this Ukrainian city in 2022, which he called important since it tells of Russia’s crimes.

“The first scar in history. And it is so important right now,” declared the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andrii Iermak, on the social network X. “The world saw the truth about Russia’s crimes. Justice will win “he added.

Embed The first #Oscar in history. And how important it is now. The documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” by director Mstyslav Chernov won in the category “Best Documentary Feature Film”. The world has seen the truth about russia’s crimes. Justice is winning. pic.twitter.com/OIFzY7QxZQ Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) March 11, 2024

Documentary created by journalist in Ukraine

The film, which won the Best Documentary Oscar on Sunday, was made by Ukrainian journalists working for The Associated Press agency. In recent weeks it had already won a series of international awards, including the Pulitzer and the Bafta.

The documentary shows the agony of this city in eastern Ukraine, which fell into the hands of Russian forces 86 days after the start of the Russian invasion on February 22, 2022, at the cost of tens of thousands of deaths and almost total destruction. .

AP journalists, who spent three weeks in the besieged city, managed to survive and take their images.

“I am probably the first director on this stage to say that I would have preferred never to have made this film, if in return Russia had not attacked Ukraine and occupied our cities,” declared Mstyslav Chernov, its director, at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

FUENTE: AFP