Ukraine: Every day a child dies – explosive weapons and landmines pose a particular threat

Every day at least one child dies in the Ukraine war and mine accidents are reported every day, Save the Children reports on today’s International Mine Awareness Day. Every eighth mine victim is a child.

According to the UN, since the escalation of the war in February last year in Ukraine 758 People were injured or killed by mines and the remains of unexploded ordnance – almost 12 percent of the victims were children.

In total, at least 501 children have been killed and 991 injured in fighting in Ukraine since February 2022. However, it is feared that the actual number is much higher. Most of the deaths were counted in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, where fighting has been ongoing since February last year.

Ukraine was already one of the most heavily mine-polluted countries in the world. Since then, the number of mined areas has increased tenfold and now occupies 30 percent or around 180,000 square kilometers of the country’s area – an area the size of the US state of Florida. In the last month and a half alone there have been 126 proven mine victims; an average of three civilians killed or injured per day.

“Now that spring is approaching, it’s shocking that children who want to play outside and socialize face constant mortal danger,” says Sonia Khush, Save the Children’s Ukraine country director. “Whether it’s explosive weapons lying around that they pick up while playing, or a mine detonating beneath them, all of these can cause permanent injury or even death. Landmines don’t differentiate between a child and a soldier – their use violates international law, poses a great danger to children and also hinders the ability to get humanitarian aid to where it is most needed.”

To educate children about the risks of explosive weapons, Save the Children distributes information brochures and conducts educational events in schools across the country. “First of all, we must teach children that there are no safe explosive weapons. They are all dangerous, it is forbidden to approach and touch them. We teach children how to identify contaminated areas or individual explosive devices and what what to do is if they discover any,” says Yevhen from the Ukrainian mine clearance association.

“We will live with this problem for a very long time,” says 16-year-old Olha*, a student from the Kyiv region. “Every person who lives here should understand that it is very dangerous and should know the rules that can save his life.”

More than ten million people in Ukraine are in need of demining assistance and victim support, according to the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

Save the Children calls for the end of the use of large-scale explosive weapons in populated areas and for the planning and conduct of military activities to take into account the impact on civilian populations. Mines and other explosive weapons pose a serious threat to children and hamper development opportunities in mine-affected areas.

* Name changed for protection

According to the Offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) As of April 3, 2023, 758 civilian casualties were recorded from mines and explosive remnants of war. As of February 15, 2023, 632 such victims have been verified. 745-632=126/46 (number of days in the period) = 2.73 people killed or injured by mines or remnants of war per day.

Save the Children works closely with 23 partners across Ukraine to provide life-saving assistance and ensure children and families affected by the war get the support they need. In the first year of the war, Save the Children provided essential supplies such as food and water, cash assistance and clothing to over 800,000 people in Ukraine, half of them children.

In the post-war year of 1919, British social reformer and children’s rights activist Eglantyne Jebb founded Save the Children to save children in Germany and Austria from starvation. Today, what is now the largest independent children’s rights organization in the world is active in around 120 countries. Save the Children works for children in wars, conflicts and disasters. For a world that respects the rights of children, in which all children can live healthy and safe lives and grow up and learn freely and independently – for over 100 years.

