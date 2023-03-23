Ukraine: for Dmitry Medvedev, the risks of “nuclear apocalypse” will “increase”

The former Russian president called on Westerners not to doubt “the extent of Russia’s determination, nor that of its president”, to bring this war to an end.

A new warning straight from Moscow. In a video broadcast this Thursday via the Telegram platform, the former Russian president and current vice-president of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev assured that the risks of “nuclear apocalypse” would “increase” as Western weapons were delivered to Ukraine.

“Has the threat of nuclear conflict passed? No, it has not passed. It has increased. Every day that foreign weapons are delivered to Ukraine finally brings that same nuclear apocalypse closer…” he said, in remarks noted and translated by the British media The Independent.

“Determination” and toilet paper

In this same sequence, Dmitry Medvedev also called on Westerners to take this threat very seriously, but also on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire to lead this conflict to victory.

“I have the feeling that up to a certain point they did not believe and did not see the extent of Russia’s determination, nor that of its president or the supreme commander, to do what we did. And they miscalculated,” he insists.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev has multiplied the exits going to war, threatening on several occasions with nuclear reprisals the countries which would like to ally themselves with Kiev and Volodymyr Zelensky. Last week, he also compared the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin to toilet paper.

“Replicas”, but no nuclear

However, this new threat to nuclear use goes against the latest words of Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on a state visit to Russia earlier this week. Both spoke out against any nuclear war, emphasizing that such a confrontation would only result in losers.

“The parties declare once again that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and that the latter must never be started,” said Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in a joint statement signed Tuesday at the end of their meetings. talks in the Kremlin.

The Russian president, however, threatened to “reply” if London provides Ukraine with shells containing depleted uranium, as was mentioned by a British official.