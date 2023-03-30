Ukraine: IAEA chief visits Zaporizhia nuclear plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspected the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on Wednesday for the second time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rafael Grossi then expressed concern about the situation there. The IAEA delegation wanted to get an overview of the security situation at the nuclear power plant, which was repeatedly shot at. Grossi had previously visited Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in September. The Russian military has occupied the nuclear power plant since March 2022.

The Atomic Energy Agency describes in one that the IAEA delegation had to cross a minefield in order to get to the nuclear power plant via the front line video posted on Twitter. During his visit to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Grossi inspected the damage caused by bombings, and also wanted to ensure that the international experts who were observing the situation on site were rotated. According to the Russian news agency TASS are three experts from Slovakia, France and Japan who are to stay on the factory premises for two months. The rotation should have actually taken place in February.

Fragile power supply

After the inspection, Grossi reiterated his position that the nuclear power plant absolutely had to be protected, he was sure that it was also possible. The IAEA wants to see to that. The nuclear power plant is located in the town of Enerhodar near the front and has come under fire several times. Both sides blame each other for it.

All six reactors are currently shut down, two in a so-called hot shutdown. A 750 kV line supplies them with electricity from outside. This connection was last interrupted on March 9, for eleven hours that day. During this time, emergency diesel generators stepped in to ensure the cooling of the reactors and other important safety functions.



(anw)

