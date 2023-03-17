Ukraine invasion Day 366: Up to 1,500 soldiers are said to be killed in the Bakhmut “death zone” every day

Russia has not been able to make any decisive steps and conquests at the front this week. It was probably a few meters in Bachmut and in the northernmost part of the front near Swatowe.

The cost of gaining that few yards of land is enormous, as Guardian journalist Dan Sabbagh wrote on Twitter today. So far, so well known. What is new, however, are these specific figures: Russia is losing up to 1,500 soldiers per day, most of them in Bakhmut, he reported, referring to an unnamed source in NATO.

Ukraine is losing significantly fewer soldiers in the process, but he did not give a specific number at this point. The center of Bakhmut now resembles a “death zone”. The only bright spot for the Ukrainians is that Russian artillery shelling is falling slightly. An end to the battle for Bachmut is not in sight, said the NATO official.

The most important news of the day at a glance

Following the commitment from Poland, Slovakia is now also announcing the delivery of several Mig-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. It should be 13 planes in the end. Criticism from Russia follows promptly. More here.

The US has already started training Ukrainian fighter pilots. FDP defense expert Marcus Faber calls for a similar program for Germany. More here.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He accused him on Friday of being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine. Specifically, he is accused of "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children. Another arrest warrant was issued against the Russian President's child rights commissioner, Maria Alexeyevna Lwowa-Belowa, for the same allegation. More in our live blog.

The US government has asked China's head of state and party leader Xi Jinping to also speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Moscow. "We hope that President Xi will address President Zelenskyy directly as we continue to believe it is very important that he also hears from the Ukrainian side and not just from Mr. Putin and not the Russian perspective," the communications director said of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, on Friday.

A good 13 months after the start of the Russian invasion of the neighboring country, a further step towards normalizing life is planned in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. From March 26, the current curfew will be shortened by one hour and will start at midnight instead of 11 p.m. (local time), Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday on the Telegram news channel. The military administration of the city with around three million inhabitants had previously announced this step.

The Russian Defense Ministry has awarded the pilots involved in the incident involving a US reconnaissance drone over the Black Sea. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented state awards to the fighter jet pilots "who prevented an American MQ-9 drone from violating" Russia's "temporary airspace," the Defense Ministry said in Moscow on Friday.

The Russian domestic secret service FSB is apparently suspected of infiltrating the Russian military apparatus. As reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing information from the Ukrainian General Staff, the FSB appears to be directly involved in the inner workings of the Russian defense industry.

Belgium will provide Ukraine with 230 military vehicles. 150 military trucks and 80 armored multi-purpose vehicles are to be delivered to Ukraine starting next week as a spokesman for the Belgian Ministry of Defense told the German Press Agency on Friday.

as a spokesman for the Belgian Ministry of Defense told the German Press Agency on Friday. According to British intelligence services, Russian forces have made progress in the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. In the past few days, some units of the Russian army and mercenaries from the Wagner Group have gained a foothold west of the Bakhmutka River, the Ministry of Defense said in London on Friday. Finally, the river marked the front. Ukrainian forces would continue to defend the west of the city.

background and analysis
Stanislav Aseyev in an interview "After sexualized violence comes death"
The Hague issues an arrest warrant Putin won't go behind bars, but a ban is important
"We have neither men nor weapons" About the growing Ukrainian pessimism in front-line reporting
Turkey allows Finland to join NATO Now Sweden is safe too

