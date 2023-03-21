Ukraine news: ‘This is also our war’, says Polish minister – Reuters

Asked how Poland came to the decision to send Ukrainian planes to help it in its conflict with Russia, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said: “The most important issue for us is that it is also our war. »

Niedzielski gave an exclusive interview on CTV’s Power Play with Vassy Kapelos on Monday.

“We feel like we’re also defending our borders, so it’s not a case of too much talk. We just have to help them,” he said.

The Polish president announced on Thursday that his country plans to provide Ukraine with four MiG-29 fighter jets. Slovakia followed suit, saying it would send 13 MiG-29s to Ukraine.

Poland was also the first country to announce it would send battle tanks to Ukraine, prompting pledges from several other countries, including Canada.

When Kapelos asked Niedzielski if he expected the United States to follow Poland’s lead and provide jets, he called the situation “dynamic.”

“I think the situation is very dynamic. We have very good diplomacy. Our prime minister, our president and the foreign minister (have had) a lot of discussions with our allies, and I think so far we (have been) quite effective,” he said.



Niedzielski discusses Poland’s support for Ukraine in the video at the top of this article.