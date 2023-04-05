Ukraine ordered the evacuation of more than 120 children from Donetsk due to critical security conditions | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday April 05, 2023 | 8:45 a.m.

The Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of all children from 21 towns in the Donetsk province (east) affected by fighting between Ukrainian troops defending them and Russian forces trying to take them, reported the Ukrainian Ministry of Reintegration.

The order will involve “the mandatory evacuation of 126 children from 21 towns in the Donetsk region where the security situation remains critical,” the official note read.

The evacuation will be carried out by five patrols of the Ukrainian Police unit known as “White Angels”, specialized in transferring children living in war-affected towns to safe areas in armored vehicles.

Evacuated children must be accompanied by at least one parent or legal representative. The State will offer them a place to live, as well as material aid, humanitarian assistance and psychological support, the Ministry explained in a statement.

Ukraine approved on March 7 a provision that allows the authorities to evacuate minors who remain in areas seriously affected by the conflict.

Meanwhile, the government of Volodimir Zelensky has already documented nearly 20,000 cases of Ukrainian minors from Moscow-controlled territories of the country who have been deported to the Russian Federation or separated from their families by the occupying authorities.

Some of these children have been given up for adoption to Russian parents, to whom the Kiev government has contacted directly to warn them that it knows their identity and must answer for having offered to assume guardianship of these minors illegally.

“Once again, I remind all the so-called Russian ‘adoptors’ and ‘guardians’: sooner or later they will have to take responsibility for this,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on her Telegram account Tuesday night. that he posted his message in Russian “so the Russians can read it.”

Vereshchuk called the practice of “taking orphaned children from Ukraine and giving them up for adoption to Russian citizens” “illegal and vile”. “The case of those who boast of having adopted children kidnapped in Ukraine is especially repugnant,” added the deputy minister.

Since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, the Kiev government has repeatedly denounced the forcible transfer of Ukrainian children from Moscow-occupied areas to Russian territory.

Ukraine has identified a total of 4,390 Ukrainian children who were in state custody and now live in Russian-controlled territories or in the Russian Federation itself.

According to official data, Ukraine has managed to return to its territory 327 minors whose custody Russia had illegally taken over. Some of these minors have declared to the media that they have been indoctrinated with Russian propaganda and forced to deny their families and their status as Ukrainians.

Earlier this month, the International Tribunal in The Hague issued two international arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

This senior Russian official regularly reports on the adoption by Russian families of Ukrainian minors from the occupied territories. Lvova-Belova herself has adopted a minor from Mariupol – the city devastated and conquered by Russia last spring – and she defends the re-education of these children.