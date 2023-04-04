Ukraine reports drone attack on Odessa

According to Ukrainian information, Russian drones attacked the strategically important Ukrainian port city of Odessa on the Black Sea during the night.

“The enemy has just attacked Odessa and the Odessa region with attack drones,” local authorities said on the online network Facebook. “Damage” was recorded, it said in the statement, in which no further details were initially given.

Citing the head of the military administration of the Odessa region, Yuriy Kruk, the statement said that the Ukrainian air defense forces were deployed and warned of a possible second wave of attacks. Further details were not initially announced.

The port city on the Black Sea was a popular holiday destination for both Russians and Ukrainians until the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Odessa has been repeatedly bombed by Moscow. In January, the United Nations declared the city’s historic center a World Heritage Site in Danger and put it on the UNESCO World Heritage List.