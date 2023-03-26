Ukraine requested a UN meeting after Russia’s announcement

After the announcement of Vladimir Putin -President of Russia- on the use of short-range nuclear weapons in belarusfrom Ukraine they asked for one emergency meeting to the United Nations (UN) to curb “nuclear blackmail”.

Tensions continue to rise, and the UK’s decision to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium shells backfired on the Russian government, which immediately announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to its ally Belarus. “Ukraine expects from the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France effective actions to counter the nuclear blackmail of the Kremlin“said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Based on the plan announced by Putin, the Secretary of National Security and Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, launched on his social networks that “the Kremlin took Belarus hostage nuclear“.

Likewise, Danilov maintained that the Russian president’s decision is “a step towards the internal destabilization of the country” and assured that it “maximizes the level of negative perception and public rejection of Russia and Putin in Belarusian society.”

For its part, Germany characterized Putin’s announcement as “a new attempt at nuclear intimidationwhile Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani noted that “the nuclear risk is always there, because we are often on a knife-edge in the sky.”

Meanwhile, from the United States they reported that Intelligence did not detect nuclear movements in Belarus, but they will maintain rigorous monitoring.