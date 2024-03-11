Ukraine responds to the Pope that it will not negotiate with Russia

KIEV.- Ukraine He stated that he will never surrender to Russia and criticized the statements of the Pope Francisco asking the belligerents of the conflict to have “the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate.”

“Our flag is yellow and blue. This is the flag by which we live, die and triumph. We will never raise other flags” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba in a message on the X social network.

“As far as the white flag is concerned, We know the strategy of the Vatican in the first part of the 20th century. I ask you to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past and to support Ukraine and its people in their fight for life,” she added, clearly referring to the collusion between the Vatican and Nazi Germany.

However, Kuleba said he hopes that the Argentine pontiff “will find the opportunity to make a canonical visit to Ukraine.”

In an interview with Swiss public television RTS broadcast on Saturday, Francis was asked about the possibilities of resolving the conflict in Ukraine and asked that there not be “shame to negotiate before things get worse.”

“I believe that those who see the situation, those who think about the people, those who have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate are stronger,” declared.

“The word negotiate is a brave word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you need to have the courage to negotiate,” he added. “You are ashamed, but with how many deaths will it end?” continued the 87-year-old Argentine Jesuit.

“Today, for example, in the war in Ukraine, there are many who want to act as mediators. Turkey offered to do so. And others. Do not be ashamed to negotiate before things get worse,” he urged.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated last Friday that his country was willing to host peace talks between kyiv and Moscow, after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Istanbul.

For his part, the primacy of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Churchwhich officially has more than 5 million members in Ukraine, also reacted to what the Pope said, although without mentioning it directly.

“Ukraine is wounded, but not subdued! (…) Believe me, no one thinks about giving up, even where fighting is currently taking place. Listen to our people in the regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Odessa, Kharkiv, Sumy,” he declared on Saturday Sviatoslav Shevchuk during a mass in New York, where he was traveling

In the first weeks of the war, which began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Turkey had hosted peace negotiations between the two countries, although these failed.

Journalists also asked Pope Francis about the war between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“War is waged by two, not one. The irresponsible are these two who wage war,” he replied.

Germany reaction

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock criticized Pope Francis’ call for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia and said he does not “understand” its position.

“I don’t understand it,” the German minister said in a program on public broadcaster ARD on Sunday.

“I think some things you can only understand if you see them for yourself,” added Baerbock, who has traveled to kyiv several times since the start of the war.

The minister said that when she talks to children in Ukraine who are suffering because of the war, she asks herself, “Where is the Pope? The Pope should know about these things.”

“We must support Ukraine and do everything possible to ensure that it can defend itself,” Baerbock added.

Germany is the second largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, after the United States.

Source: With information from AFP