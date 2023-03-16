Ukraine war in Newsblog | China calls on Kiev and Moscow to negotiate

News blog about the Ukraine war China calls on Kiev and Moscow to negotiate Von dpa, afp, Reuters, t-online Updated on 03/16/2023 – 19:39Reading time: 35 min. MiG-29: Poland wants to deliver the first fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days. (What: t-online)

Day 384 since the war began: Russia extends grain deal with Ukraine by 60 days. Poland delivers fighter jets to Kyiv. All information in the news blog.

Estonia and Lithuania announce further military aid to Kiev

7:24 p.m.: The Baltic states of Estonia and Lithuania will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine in the fight against Russia. The Estonian government decided on Thursday to deliver patrol boats, semi-automatic rifles, binoculars, ammunition, equipment and thermal imaging cameras, among other things. Lithuania’s new aid package also includes 155mm artillery ammunition, vehicles and troop rations, Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas wrote on Twitter.

According to the Ministry of Defense in Tallinn, Estonia’s military aid for Ukraine will thus increase to a total value of almost 400 million euros. Lithuania’s military aid is expected to reach 450 million euros soon.

Russia: Grain deal with Ukraine extended

4:59 p.m.: According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, Russia has extended the agreement on exporting Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea. “The deal has been extended by 60 days,” said ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday in Moscow at her weekly press conference. Most recently, the agreement was extended by 120 days – that applies until Sunday. After that, the new 60-day period begins.

After renewed negotiations with the UN, Russia had promised an extension of 60 days, but this was also linked to demands. Moscow complains that Western sanctions are hampering the export of Russian food and fertilizers and is making the extension dependent on simplifications for export transactions, such as bank payments, transport logistics and insurance. In addition, Russia intends to re-use its pipeline for ammonia through Ukraine, which is currently not in operation.

China calls on Kiev and Moscow to negotiate

4:43 p.m.: China has called on the governments in Moscow and Kiev to be willing to negotiate. “China hopes that all parties will remain calm, reasonable and restrained and resume peace talks as soon as possible,” Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on Thursday. China has not yet condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Kuleba tweeted that he and Qin discussed “the importance of the principle of territorial integrity.” He emphasized President Volodymyr Selenksky’s approach to immediately ending Russian aggression and establishing a just peace in Ukraine.

China had presented a twelve-point plan that should lead to a ceasefire. Ukraine and Russia reacted cautiously to this. In response, the West demanded that the Chinese government discuss its ideas not only with Russia but also with Ukraine.

Poland supplies fighter jets to Ukraine

2.40 p.m.: Poland has long been open to the delivery of combat aircraft: the President has now announced that the first jets are to be handed over in a few days. Here you can read more about it. You can read the most important questions and answers about jet deliveries here.

Polish President Andrzej Duda: Poland will deliver fighter jets to Ukraine in the next few days. (Quelle: IMAGO/Mateusz Slodkowski)

Human Rights Council: Serious allegations against Moscow

2:01 p.m.: According to an investigative commission of the UN Human Rights Council, Russian troops committed numerous war crimes in the Ukraine war. These included intentional killings, attacks on civilians, unlawful detention, rape and forced deportations of children, the report said in Geneva on Thursday. In addition, waves of attacks by Russian forces on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and the use of torture could constitute crimes against humanity.