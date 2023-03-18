Ukraine war in Newsblog | Luftwaffe intercepts four Russian planes

Day 386 since the beginning of the war: The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin. Luftwaffe intercepts Russian planes over the Baltic Sea. All information in the news blog.

Luftwaffe intercepts four Russian planes

British and German fighter jets intercepted four Russian planes over the Baltic Sea near Estonia on Friday. The Bundeswehr writes this on Twitter on its official account “Team Luftwaffe”. It says: “There’s a lot going on over the Baltic Sea. Today, the alarm squad intercepted four Russian planes.”

First, the Eurofighters identified a Tu-134 aircraft. After that, two Su-27s and one AN-12 were sighted. The German and British jets then flew back to Ämari Air Base in Estonia.

Zelenskyj: Arrest warrant against Putin “historic decision”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “historic decision” by the International Criminal Court. “The leader of a terrorist state and another Russian official are officially suspects in a war crime,” said Zelenskyy in a video message distributed in Kiev on Friday evening.

The court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for abducting children from Ukrainian to Russian territory. Thousands of Ukrainian children have been illegally deported, the head of state said. Russia denies war crimes and insists the children were taken to safety before the war. Ukraine, on the other hand, accuses Moscow of forcibly “Russifying” children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an appearance in Kiev (archive photo): The Ukrainian government has emphatically welcomed the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. (Quelle: IMAGO/PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE apaimages)

“Separating children from their families, depriving them of any possibility of contact with their loved ones, hiding them on Russian territory, distributing them to distant regions – all this is obviously Russian state policy, they are state decisions, it is state evil “Zelenskyi emphasized. Zelenskyj thanked the team around the chief prosecutor of the court in The Hague, Karim Khan, for the step that made it possible to punish the guilty. Ukraine, in turn, will do everything to bring back the kidnapped girls and boys, said Zelenskyj.

EU countries want to conclude grenade pact for Ukraine

7.40 p.m: Several EU countries want to sign an agreement on the joint purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine on Monday. A senior EU official told Reuters that he expects many of the 27 EU countries to sign the so-called project agreement.

The joint purchase of 155mm artillery shells is to be signed on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels on Monday. The first orders under the plan could be placed by the end of May. Ukraine fires several thousand artillery shells a day, more than its western allies can supply. The EU has been discussing how to produce more ammunition for months. An important step could now have been taken.

Von der Leyen: Putin has clearly lost the energy battle

1.50 p.m: According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has failed to blackmail Europe by reducing gas supplies. “Putin has clearly lost the energy battle he started, and his blackmail didn’t work,” the politician told the German Press Agency and other media on Friday during a visit to the Troll A gas production platform off Norway’s west coast.