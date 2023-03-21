+ Ukraine war in the news blog + | Drone attack on Crimea

Day 390 since the war began: Ukraine has attacked targets in Crimea with drones. And Japan’s Prime Minister travels to Kiev. All information in the news blog.

The most important things at a glance

Kishida meets Zelensky in Kyiv

4.07 a.m.: According to a media report, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kiev. Kishida has already left India and is on his way to Ukraine, Japanese state broadcaster NHK reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Drone attack on city of Jankoi in Crimea

2:38 am: According to Russian sources, the explosions in Crimea were aimed at civilian facilities. The city of Dschankoi was attacked by drones, the Tass news agency quoted the head of administration Igor Ivin appointed by Russia as saying.

A house, a school and a grocery store caught fire and the power grid was damaged. “All drones were aimed at civilian facilities. One drone was hit over the Jankoi technical school and landed between the classroom and a student dormitory,” an aide to Iwin wrote on Telegram. “There are no military installations nearby. The others were shot down in residential areas. They were carrying shrapnel as well as explosives.”

In Kiev, the Defense Ministry’s military intelligence said the attack was aimed at transporting missiles on railway tracks. Rockets were destroyed. This will continue the process of “Russia’s demilitarization” and prepare Crimea for liberation from Russian occupation. The Ukrainian government suspects that the city and surrounding areas are the largest Russian military base in Crimea.

Battle for Bachmut: Wagner boss asks for help

23 o’clock: In the battle for the strategically important Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Russian private army Wagner called on the Defense Ministry in Moscow for help. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin published a letter to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday asking for reinforcements. Prigozhin said that according to his information, the Ukrainian armed forces were planning a large-scale offensive in late March and early April. The aim is to cut off the Wagner troops from the Russian forces. Schoigu should urgently take the necessary steps to prevent this. Read more here.

Yevgeny Prigozhin: The head of the Wagner mercenary group may not have been well received in the Kremlin at the moment. (Source: Konkord Company Press Service/imago-images-pictures)

Zelenskyy thanks EU and USA for new military aid

9:51 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the new military aid from the EU and the US as strengthening the defenses of his country attacked by Russia. “Fast deliveries and also the production of ammunition are planned,” said Zelenskyj in his daily video message distributed in Kiev on Monday evening. “This is a strategic step,” he said. The EU is spending two billion euros to supply Ukraine with a million new artillery shells for the fight against Russia over the next twelve months.

The US, in turn, put together a new defense package for $350 million (€326 million) to buy new weapons and ammunition. “This strengthens the conviction that we are united, that the movement towards victory over the terrorist state cannot be stopped,” Zelenskyj said. The EU members had shown that they really wanted Europe to be strong and free. Selenskyj had previously personally thanked individual heads of government for their support over the phone.

Ukraine has long complained of a shortage of ammunition. Kiev’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in early March that his country urgently needed a million artillery shells. He estimated the financial requirements at four billion euros. The United States is considered Ukraine’s most important ally. Since the beginning of the war, their military aid has totaled well over $30 billion.

Scholz: The Ukraine war will not end soon