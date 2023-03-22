+ Ukraine war in the news blog + | Putin announces reaction to uranium ammunition for Ukraine

Day 391 since the war began: Ukraine has attacked targets in Crimea with drones. And Xi is visiting Moscow. All information in the news blog.

The most important things at a glance

Putin announces reaction to British uranium munitions for Ukraine

2.55 a.m.: Russia has expressed anger at British plans to supply more powerful depleted uranium ammunition to beleaguered Ukraine. “I would like to note that if all of this happens, Russia will be forced to respond accordingly,” Putin said after meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Moscow. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also threatened: “Of course Russia has an answer ready.”

On Monday, the British government announced that it would also supply Ukraine with ammunition in addition to the Challenger 2 main battle tanks it had already promised. This includes armour-piercing ammunition made from depleted uranium, Defense Secretary Annabel Goldie said in a response to a question in the House of Lords. “Such shells are very effective in defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles,” Goldie pointed out. Putin claimed that these were “weapons with a nuclear component”.

Ukraine: Crimea attack part of plan

2.45 a.m.: Explosions in the town of Dzhankoy in northern occupied Crimea on Monday are said to have damaged a key railway station. The Ukrainian side initially said that Russian cruise missiles had been destroyed. Now Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces, reported on Radio Svoboda that the train station had also been affected. According to their information, the station is currently not in operation. She announced that repair efforts were being followed and that work would continue in the “Fire Control Area” but would be in vain. She stressed that this attack “is one of the elements of the plan that precedes active actions.”

IMF and Ukraine agree on new financing package

11.30 p.m.: Ukraine and its international donors have set the course for a new billion-euro financing package. The loan program promised by the IMF is intended to give the country attacked by Russia access to 15.6 billion US dollars (around 14.5 billion euros), as the Washington-based International Monetary Fund announced on Tuesday. The technical level agreement (a so-called Staff Level Agreement) is subject to approval by the Executive Board. The test is expected to take place in the coming weeks, it said.

Stoltenberg plans NATO meeting against Hungary’s resistance

11:01 p.m.: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wants to convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at ministerial level for the first time since 2017 – apparently against Hungary’s will. Stoltenberg said in Brussels on Tuesday that he respects points that Hungary has raised regarding the protection of minorities in Ukraine and always tries to reach agreement. If there is no consensus, however, he ultimately has the prerogative to convene such meetings and he is now making use of this. The NATO-Ukraine Commission is a platform to demonstrate support for Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

According to the Norwegian, the first new meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at ministerial level is to be organized in April on the sidelines of a regular NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels. It is possible that the heads of state and government of the alliance states will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius. “I have made it clear that I will invite Selenskyj to the summit,” said Stoltenberg on Tuesday.

Great Britain wants to supply ammunition with depleted uranium – Russia warns

5:37 p.m.: Russia condemns a British plan to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition. A spokeswoman for the ministry said such munitions are carcinogenic and pollute the environment. Russian President Putin said: “I would like to note that if all this happens, Russia will be forced to react accordingly.”