+ Ukraine war in the news blog + | Russia wants to station nuclear weapons on the border with Poland

Day 402 since the start of the war: Britain says Russia's military has an alcohol problem. Six people die in an attack on a Ukrainian city.

The most important things at a glance

Wagner group announces alleged capture of Bachmut

12:30 a.m.: According to its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary group Wagner has hoisted the Russian flag on the administration building in the hard-fought town of Bakhmut. “From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken,” says Prigozhin in an audio message published by his press service on Telegram. “The enemy is concentrated in the western parts.” A video is said to show the Prigozhin Russian flag being hoisted on top of the building. The report could not be independently confirmed. In the past, similar statements by the boss of the mercenary about combat events had sometimes turned out to be premature.

Russian nuclear weapons arrive in Belarus at the border with Poland

9:46 p.m.: Russia will deploy the tactical nuclear weapons announced for deployment in Belarus on the border with Poland. This was announced by Moscow’s ambassador in Minsk, Boris Gryzlov. The bunkers needed for storing the weapons should be completed by July 1st. “This will happen despite the noise in Europe and the US,” said Gryzlov, a former Russian interior minister and chairman of the Duma, according to the Belta agency. He said it was positive that the planned stationing of nuclear weapons in Belarus was already causing “a lot of noise” in Western media.

Against the background of high tensions with the West as a result of the Ukraine war, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin recently announced that tactical nuclear weapons would be stationed in the neighboring ex-Soviet republic of Belarus. He justified the stationing by saying that the USA had been doing something similar in Europe for years.

An analysis by the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) said a week ago that Putin wanted to stir up fears of a nuclear escalation in the West in order to break support for Ukraine, for example in the delivery of heavy weapons. According to the ISW, it is “very unlikely that Russia will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine or anywhere else.”

Artillery attack death toll rises to six

5:53 p.m.: The death toll has risen to six after a Russian artillery raid on the village of Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine. Another ten people were injured in the attack, Ukrajinska Pravda reported, citing local authorities. Numerous buildings were severely damaged by the shelling. The information could not be independently verified.

Armenia caves in – “no intention” to arrest Putin

Vladimir Putin: The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian dictator. (Quelle: The Kremlin Moscow)

At least three dead after Russian attack on small town

12:02 p.m.: At least three people have been killed after Russian shelling on Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine. At least six citizens were injured, said a Ukrainian official. The town with around 70,000 inhabitants is around 20 kilometers from Bakhmut, the focal point of the fighting on the Eastern Front in recent months.

LONDON: Russian armed forces have an alcohol problem