+ Ukraine war in the news blog + | Scandal at UN over Russian children’s commissioner

Day 406 since the beginning of the war: there was a fire in the Russian Ministry of Defense. In Bachmut there is a fight for every house.

Heavy house-to-house fighting in Bachmut

1.23 am: Russian attackers and Ukrainian defenders fought bitter house-to-house fighting in Bakhmut. A number of attacks by Russian soldiers in the industrial zone of the eastern Ukrainian city were repelled with the support of artillery and grenade launchers, the military leadership in Kiev said on Wednesday. Despite a superior number of personnel, the Russian units were not able to break through, it was said.

During his visit to Warsaw, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said shortly before that Bakhmut would continue to be defended, even if the situation there remained “very, very difficult”. “But we are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control Bakhmut,” Zelenskyy said.

Diplomats leave UN meeting with Russian children’s ombudsman

10:21 p.m.: Representatives of the USA and Great Britain have left an informal meeting of the UN Security Council in protest against speeches by the Russian children’s commissioner Maria Lwova-Belowa, who is wanted by arrest warrant. When Lwowa-Belowa spoke during a video conference at the session in New York on Wednesday, the two countries’ chairs remained empty – as did those of Albania and Malta.

Russia currently holds the rotating chair of the body. Lwova-Belowa’s invitation was seen as a provocation because she is seen as a key figure in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children from the war zone to Russia. The International Criminal Court in The Hague has therefore issued an arrest warrant for this “abduction” against Lvowa-Belowa and against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fire in the Russian Ministry of Defense

7:57 p.m.: A fire in a building of the Russian Ministry of Defense in central Moscow was extinguished after a short time on Wednesday. According to initial findings, the fire broke out on the third floor of the former Alexandrovsk Military Academy. A defect in an electrical cable was given as the cause of the fire, the Russian state agency TASS reported, citing a representative of the rescue services. No people were injured in the incident.

Response to Ukraine war: Latvia reintroduces military service

5:21 p.m.: Latvia will reintroduce military service in response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The parliament of the Baltic EU and NATO country passed the necessary changes to the law on Wednesday in Riga. Military service is to be gradually reintroduced from mid-2023 – initially on a voluntary basis, and then in a mandatory form from next year.

Latvia abolished conscription in 2007 and transformed its armed forces into a professional army supported by a volunteer army. The Baltic state borders on Russia and its ally Belarus.

“Since Russia’s brutal, large-scale attack on Ukraine, we have been living in a new geopolitical reality,” Defense Minister Inara Murniece said. The reintroduction of military service is “Latvia’s answer to the new security situation in our region”. “Because we know from the experience of Ukraine that without a morally stable and prepared society it is not possible to confront an aggressor.”

In the future, men between the ages of 18 and 27 are to be drafted. Women can voluntarily complete the eleven-month military training. Alternatively, Latvians who refuse to carry out armed service due to religious or other personal beliefs may undertake alternative civilian service at a Ministry of Defense agency.

Poland ready to hand over all its MiG-29s to Ukraine "in the future".