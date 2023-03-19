Ukraine war: Putin surprisingly traveled to the destroyed Mariupol

Berlin

Russia’s ruler has visited parts of occupied Ukraine. After a detour to the Crimea, he traveled to the devastated Mariupol.

For the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has Russia occupied port city of Mariupol. According to information from the Kremlin on Sunday, during his “work visit” Putin flew in a helicopter to the city, which had been largely destroyed by Russian bombardments, and undertook a city tour there by car.

The Kremlin boss spoke to residents of Mariupol and was informed about the reconstruction work. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Chusnullin informed Putin about their status. had on Saturday Putin already visited the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of its annexation. State television broadcast images of the Kremlin chief opening an art school for children in Sevastopol.

Siege cost 20,000 lives

Mariupol on the Sea of ​​Azov had been bombarded and besieged by Russia since the beginning of the war at the end of February 2022. On April 21, Moscow announced the capture of the port city. Some 2,000 Ukrainian militants then holed up at the sprawling Azovstal Steelworks in Mariupol for almost a month before the government ordered them to surrender to the Russians to save their lives in May. According to Kiev, 90 percent of the city was destroyed and at least 20,000 people were killed. (pcl/AFP/dpa)

