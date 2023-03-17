Ukraine war: Selenskyj calls arrest warrant against Putin “historic decision”

In a video message, Volodymyr Zelenskyj welcomed the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.Bild: www.imago-images.de / imago images

International

17.03.2023, 17:21 18.03.2023, 08:30

Over a year after the start of the war in the Ukraine keep the fighting going. There is still a violent trench warfare for every meter in the town of Bakhmut. Despite numerous losses on both sides and the fact that the city would be almost uninhabitable, the Ukrainian leadership wants to hold on to the place. The reason for this is the strategic importance.

In our news blog you can read all the important news about developments in the Ukraine war.

17. March

8:58 p.m .: Selenskyj calls arrest warrant against Putin “historic decision”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “historic decision” by the International Criminal Court. “The leader of a terrorist state and another Russian official are officially suspects in a war crime”, said Zelenskyj in his video message distributed in Kiev on Friday evening. The court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for abducting children from Ukrainian to Russian territory. Thousands of Ukrainian children have been illegally deported, the head of state said.

“The separation of Kinder from their families, depriving them of any possibility of contact with their loved ones, hiding them on Russian territory, distributing them to distant regions – all this is obviously Russian state policy, they are state decisions, it is state evil,” stressed Zelensky. “The first man in the state is responsible. Selenskyj thanked the team around the chief prosecutor of the court in The Hague, Karim Khan, for the step that makes it possible to punish the guilty. Ukraine, in turn, will do everything to help the abducted girls and boys to get back, said Zelenskyj.

4:15 p.m .: International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant against Putin

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of the Kremlin is “personally responsible” for the kidnapping of Ukrainian children Russia and was found guilty of a war crime. According to the court, these illegal deportations have taken place since at least February 24, 2022.

According to the Ukrainian government, as of February this year, Russia has kidnapped more than 16,000 children from Ukraine across the border or into Russian-held territories. An arrest warrant was also issued against the Russian President’s child rights commissioner, Maria Alexeyevna Lwowa-Belowa.

12:52 p.m .: Kremlin confirms Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow

Chinese head of state Xi Jinping will visit the Russian capital Moscow from March 20-22 to discuss international cooperation issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, this involves “current issues of further development of relations towards comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China”.

The world power China is closely allied with Russia and is increasingly siding with Moscow in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Beijing blames the West for the war.

A Russian-Chinese alliance would significantly change the balance of power in the Ukraine war.Image: www.imago-images.de / ITAR-TASS

11.35 a.m .: Slovakia also supports Ukraine with fighter jets

After Poland, Slovakia has also agreed to deliver MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. “We will hand over 13 of our MiG-29s to Ukraine,” Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger said in Bratislava on Friday. According to Heger, Slovakia also wants to deliver the Kub air defense system to Ukraine.

The Kremlin criticized the Slovakian leadership’s decision and announced that it would immediately destroy the jets. Polish President Andrzej Duda announced on Thursday that he would deliver four Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

7:01 a.m.: Zelenskyi promises liberation of Mariupol

Already at the beginning of the war, the Russian siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol began. On the anniversary of the bombing of the Mariupol theater, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that the city would be recaptured. There should also be a war crimes tribunal against Russians. “The day will come and we will liberate Mariupol,” said Zelenskyy in his daily video address. Military observers expect a Ukrainian offensive this spring. Armed aid from the West continues unabated, including with fighter jets from Poland.

March 16th

6:51 p.m .: Report: China is said to have delivered assault rifles to Russia

Chinese companies are said to have delivered around 1,000 assault rifles, drone parts and protective clothingreports the US magazine “Politico“The deliveries are said to have been brought to Russia between June and December 2022. “Politico” relies on data from the analysis company ImportGenius.

Russia is said to have also received drone parts and protective clothing from China.Image: Imago Images / Sergei Bobylev

A state-owned arms company, China North Industries Group Corporation Limited, reportedly supplied the rifles to the Russian company Tekhkrim in June last year. This should also do business with the Russian military.

10:59 a.m .: Scholz announces more continuous deliveries of weapons

Together with European partners Deutschland according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz to ensure that Ukraine continues Waffen and get equipment. This will help Kiev to hold out and defend itself, the chancellor said on Thursday in the Bundestag in a government statement for next week’s EU summit: “It is particularly important to quickly supply Ukraine with the necessary ammunition.” Together with the EU partners, Germany will decide on further measures for better and continuous supply at the European Council.

Olaf Scholz again commented on the arms deliveries to Ukraine.Image: www.imago-images.de / IMAGO/Fotostand

4.31 a.m .: Selenskyj sees Russian attack power on the verge of exhaustion

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia’s attack is on the verge of failure, thanks largely to Western aid. Weapons deliveries and other aid are all the more important at the moment. Constant pressure on Russia is still needed now that “Russian aggression is approaching the moment when it can break,” he said in his video address on Wednesday evening.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj again asked for weapons in his evening video speech.Bild: IMAGO / APAimages

March, 15

3:32 p.m .: Russia wants to recover US drones from the Black Sea

Russia’s military wants to recover the American reconnaissance drone that crashed over the Black Sea. “I don’t know if we’ll make it or not, but we have to try”, National Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev said on Russian television on Wednesday. The Russian army has the technical capabilities to do so, the military said.

Nikolai Patrushev, head of Russia’s National Security Council, claims that his country has the technical capabilities for what is considered a difficult salvage operation at sea.Image: IMAGO/SNA

According to US information, the unmanned drone, which was on a routine reconnaissance flight, was intercepted and damaged by two Russian fighter jets on Tuesday before being brought down by the US military. Moscow denies that one of its planes touched the machine’s propeller.

One such American reconnaissance drone crashed over the Black Sea.Image: MH/AP / Massoud Hossaini

7.38 a.m .: Kiev defends US drones over the Black Sea

A drone dispute is currently causing a stir. The Ukrainian Air Force issued a statement following the military incident in the Black Sea. They defended the use of US reconnaissance drones there: “The Black Sea is not an inland sea of ​​Russia, as they have occupied the Sea of ​​Azov and consider it theirs,” said the spokesman for the Ukrainian air force, Yuriy Ihnat, on television in Kiev on Wednesday night. Because: Countries bordering the Black Sea are also NATO members, such as Turkey and Romania. The drones were therefore used on a legal basis.

The Black Sea borders both Russia and Ukraine. But Moscow did not like the use of drones at all. After the incident, Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov criticized that the crashed US MQ-9 Reaper drone was being used thousands of kilometers from home near the Russian border. He classifies this as a “provocation”. According to Russia, the drone collects data for the Ukrainian armed forces in order to strike against Russia. This is an “inadmissible activity,” said Antonov. The crash once again exacerbated tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Die USA had invoked international law that allows deployment over neutral waters. A new US drone is already in use in place of the one that crashed, Ihnat said in Kiev. The incident occurred on Tuesday southeast of Ukraine’s Snake Island in the Black Sea.