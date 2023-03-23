Ukraine war: Slovakia hands over the first fighter jets to Ukraine ++ Medvedev threatens the West

Soviet-designed fighter jets are intended to make operation easier for Ukrainian pilots.Image: TASR Slovakia / Jaroslav Novak

International

While the West increased arms, tanks and ammunition to the Ukraine would like to deliver Russia and China their connection. President Xi spent three days with Putin in Moscow, where he held strategy talks on future cooperation between the two great powers. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned China against arms deliveries to Russia. The country is thus supporting an “illegal war”.

Meanwhile, fierce fighting in Ukraine continues. These continue to be particularly intense around the Front near the strategically important city of Bachmut.

In our news blog you can read all the important news about developments in the Ukraine war.

March 23rd

2:47 p.m .: Slovakia hands over the first fighter jets to Ukraine

Four of the thirteen fighter jets that Slovakia has pledged to Ukraine were delivered on Thursday. The Soviet-built jets were safely handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces, said a spokeswoman for Slovakia’s defense ministry in Bratislava.

As the second NATO member after Poland, Slovakia has promised Ukraine MiG-29 fighter jets. Kiev has repeatedly asked its western allies for modern fighter jets to better protect itself against Russian airstrikes. Deutschland has categorically ruled this out so far.

2:32 p.m .: Hungary would not arrest Putin despite an arrest warrant

Should the Russian President Vladimir Putin Hungary enter, he is not threatened with arrest despite an international arrest warrant. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday that the arrest warrant is not legally binding in Hungary.

Gulyas described the issuing of the arrest warrant as “not the happiest decision” and saw it as a step “in the direction of escalation and not in the direction of peace”.

Hungary avoids showing a clear edge against Russia in the Ukraine war. Bild: MTI / Zoltan Mathe

9.19 a.m .: According to Medvedev, arresting Putin would be equivalent to a “declaration of war”.

According to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Russia would see an arrest of Vladimir Putin as a result of the international arrest warrant issued against him as a “declaration of war”. Should such an arrest happen in Germany, for example, “all our means, rockets and others, will fly at the Bundestag, the Chancellery and so on”said Medvedev on Wednesday evening.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant against Putin for war crimes in Ukraine last Friday.

8.30 a.m .: The number of deaths after a drone attack near Kiev rises to nine

In the small town of Rzhyshchiv near Kiev, a drone hit a residential building on Wednesday and, according to the current status, has nine People killed. The local civil protection announced on Thursday. At first there was talk of three deaths.

According to Kiev’s military administration, the attack also hit a dormitory and a vocational school building, causing a major fire.

The Russian attack on a residential building cost the lives of nine residents. Photo: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Older news for war in Ukraine you can find here.