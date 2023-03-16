Ukraine: Why the Ukrainian railways are on time despite the war

Kyiv.

Even in times of war, Ukrainian railways are almost always on time. Her boss explains what Deutsche Bahn can learn from her.

Oleksandr Kamyshin apologizes profusely, he was late for the interview at the train station in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. The boss of 230,000 Ukrainian railway workers cannot stand delays. Despite the war, the trains of the Ukrazalisnyzja, the Ukrainian railway company, run on time in most cases.

Credit goes to the 38-year-old man, who, with his Cossack pigtails and shaved temples, looks more like a rock band singer than a big company CEO. In a few weeks, to the regret of many railroad workers, Kamyshin will resign and work as an adviser to the president in the future. In an interview, he looks back on the last few months.

Mr. Kamyshin, do you have an approximate idea of ​​how many kilometers you have traveled by train since February 24 last year?













Oleksandr Kamyshin: I really can’t say for sure. But since the beginning of the war I’ve been living on the railroad tracks. I wake up on trains, I fall asleep on trains. But I must have slept on the train for half a year.





How do you remember the day of the invasion?

Kamyshin: I was called early in the morning by one of our regional managers. He told me that they will be bombed. I heard the explosions in Kyiv. And then I got more and more calls from the other regions. All said they were being bombed.

What have you done?

Kamyshin: My first thought was: How can it be that we suddenly have such a war in the middle of Europe in the 21st century, with air attacks and rockets. I just couldn’t believe it. But then I kissed my two boys and met my colleagues and we started fighting.

What were the first actions you took?

Kamyshin: Our main goal was to keep the system running. It was clear to us that stopping trains was not an option. They had to keep walking. The second goal was to start an evacuation program. We all had train stations full of refugees. I had to make complicated decisions. People had to be able to travel without tickets, we had to slow down trains, we had to let more people on trains than was actually allowed.

How many refugees did you transport?

Kamyshin:We’ve saved four million people, including a million children, plus 120,000 pets. There was also a crocodile among them. We’ve certainly been the most pet-friendly railroad in the world for a while. After the evacuation program, we started a humanitarian program. We loaded 400,000 tons of humanitarian aid from all over the world, including Germany, at the borders and distributed it across the country.

They have also managed that 90 percent of the trains in Ukraine arrive on time.

Kamyshin: Yes, not only that. We have had to increase the export of goods through the corridors on our western borders to compensate for the loss of seaports. We have also brought over 300 official delegations to the country, including the German President, the German Chancellor and the US President. Everyone got in and out successfully.

The Russian armed forces repeatedly target the railway infrastructure. Do you know how many times they scored?

Kamyshin: You meet every day. For me, every day begins early in the morning with reports of new damage. So far there have been 12,500 cases of damage to railway infrastructure. Tracks, stations, bridges, trains, power plants. I don’t report on this every day because I don’t want to be the one who brings bad news all the time. Besides, people don’t care. They just want us to keep the railroad running. And we can do that.

What has a typical day looked like for you over the past few months?

Kamyshin: We have to adapt our working methods every day. We are on the move in our mobile headquarters. If areas in the east have to be cleared of duds or bombs, we’re there, if there’s a need for action somewhere else, we travel there. There can be no routines in war, because war also changes every day. We have to be flexible. Otherwise, that’s it for us. The most important thing is to find the right modus operandi.

We saw an old diesel locomotive in a depot that is used as a generator in the event of a power failure. It looks like the Ukrainian railways have to improvise a lot at the moment.

Kamyshin: Yes. Being creative is the only way to survive. If we’re not, we’re out. That’s what they want from us. give up and die But we don’t want to die. We want to live.

They themselves have become an important target for the Russians. Have you ever been concerned about your own safety?

Kamyshin: The Russians came to kill all the Ukrainians. They kill teachers, musicians, doctors, soldiers, railroad workers. So far, 764 railway workers have been killed and more than 800 injured. They came to kill us all. That’s why I don’t understand the question. I don’t want to see myself as a specific target.

How were you able to motivate your employees to continue working despite the war?

Kamyshin: That’s easy. We never send people anywhere we wouldn’t go ourselves. My team and I have spent a lot of time in the south and east of our country. I have been to Kharkiv thirty times, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk fifteen times, and Kherson five times, but only once to Uzhhorod in the west. I feel better when I’m in the east with my people. When you are with them, they feel safer. You know we are a team and we have the same goal: we have to stand our ground. And they stand firm.

Are you proud of what you have achieved?

Kamyshin: I am proud of what we have achieved together. All Ukraine, the whole world knows that Ukrainian railwaymen are really iron men.

When you think back over the past few months, was there a moment that was particularly special to you? A particularly positive or negative day?

Kamyshin: I’m still alive on day one. Of course I know that today is the 377th day of the war (at the time of the interview, editor’s note). But I don’t know what day of the week or what date it is. For me it is like living in an endless day in February 2022.

Have you ever been tired or so exhausted that you wanted to throw everything away?

Kamyshin: No, you can’t. It’s war. You can’t say I’m tired. I gave my people half a day off once last spring. Then I walked through the park alone, but the feeling that the whole world can see me doing nothing and walking through the park was very strange for me.

Where would you like to go on vacation once this war is over?

Kamyshin: To Germany. I love the bridge in Cologne, a train goes over it every minute. This is a really great place. The trains in Germany are great. I know you don’t like the punctuality values, but in general the track is very good. I love the ICE.

I find the night train in the Ukraine with its sleeping compartments more comfortable than an ICE.

Kamyshin: Trains with sleeper cars are unfortunately out of fashion in Europe. But they will come back. It’s so much more efficient to travel on a night train. You get on in Berlin and wake up in Brussels. You don’t waste time like on the plane, you know, the check-in and check-out, and the security checks. I don’t trust planes anyway. I don’t trust anything that doesn’t ride on rails.

