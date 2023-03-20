Ukrainian children displaced to Russia: Human Rights Watch alarm

Just over a year after the start of the war in Ukraine, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin. The court pointed to the responsibility of the master of the Kremlin in war crimes and in particular the deportation of children from the occupied zones of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. According to a report by the non-governmental organization (NGO) Human Rights Watch published on March 13, at least 2,000 Ukrainian children in institutions have been moved to the occupied territories or deported to Russia. Interview with the author, Bill Van Esveld, associate director of children’s rights at Human Rights Watch.

The 55-page report Human Rights Watch, entitled “We Must Provide a Family, Not Rebuild Orphanages”, documents the risks faced by children living in institutions located in the areas directly affected by the conflict and those evacuated to other parts of Ukraine or other European countries. What is their situation today?

Bill Van Esveld. Before the start of the war, more than 105,000 children lived in institutions in Ukraine, wrongly called “orphanages”, because 90% of these children have parents. Among them, nearly half have a disability. This is a huge number, the second and Europe after Russia, and that was a situation we were already working on before the invasion. The govern