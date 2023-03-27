Ukrainian football fans scoff at Putin’s bombers

Fans of the Ukraine national team loudly mocked the Russian Air Force during the game against England. They also threw paper airplanes.

Ukrainian football fans threw dozens of paper airplanes in the national colors of blue and yellow during the international match against England at Wembley Stadium. They also sang a song mocking Russian President Vladimir Putin’s air force.

In the 24th minute of the game, the apparently coordinated “attack” with the paper airplanes began, at the same time hundreds of Ukrainian flags were held up. Before kick-off, the England internationals lined up with their opponents from Ukraine in front of a flag from the war-torn country.

Demand for F-16 fighter jets

The paper airplanes had been handed out as a leaflet. On the back were the lyrics to a song that fans in the stands sang. It said, among other things: “There were ten Russian fighter jets in the air. The Air Force of Ukraine shot down one. (…) There were nine Russian fighter jets in the air. And the Air Force of Ukraine shot down one.” In the end, the Ukrainians sang: “There were no Russian fighter jets in the air.” At the end, new aircraft were called for: “Ukraine needs F-16s to shoot them down.” Signs also called for the delivery of American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.