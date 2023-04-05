During this trip, Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to discuss security issues

This is his first official visit to Warsaw since the start of the Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland on Wednesday morning, the Polish Presidency said.

“Mr. President has crossed the Polish border. He is on Polish territory,” Marcin Przydacz, an adviser to the Polish presidency, told TVN24 television, without giving details.

Scheduled speaking

During this trip, Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to discuss issues related to security, economic and agricultural cooperation, including those relating to the transport of Ukrainian grain through Poland, as well as issues related to history between the two countries, said Przydacz.

In a statement scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Royal Palace in the historic center of the Polish capital, President Zelensky “will address a few words to the Poles, in the context of what happened last year – how the Poles are helping the ‘Ukraine, the (Ukrainian) refugees at the border, or welcome them to their homes (…) I think that is the purpose of this meeting”, according to the same source.

Discussions with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are also planned.