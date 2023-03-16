Ukrainian soldiers shot down a Mugin-5 drone made by a Chinese company and adapted to carry a bomb. (TWITTER)

Ukrainian soldiers found the remains of a civilian use drone manufactured by a Chinese company, modernized and armed, allegedly used by Russia, as reported by the US chain on Thursday CNN.

The drone was shot down in a Ukrainian forest whose location they do not specify and his remains were shown to journalists from the TV channel by Ukrainian soldiers after assuring that they had shot him down with their automatic weapons “Ak-47″.

According to CNNIt was about a Mugin-5 dronean unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) made by a Chinese company based in the port city of xiamenon the east coast of the Asian country.

The chain cites some bloggers specialized in technology who assure that these devices are known as “Alibaba drones”as they have been available for sale for about $15,000 on Chinese market websites, including Alibaba and Taobao distributors.

The company Mugin Limited confirmed to CNN that it was about fuselage of a device of its manufacture and described the incident as “deeply unfortunate”.

For the news network, this is the most recent example of the use of a civilian drone which is being modernized and assembled to be used in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a sign that the patterns of warfare used by Moscow are changing rapidly.

Ukrainian soldiers explained to reporters that the drone was flying at a very low altitude when it was located and close enough to shoot him down with automatic weapons, and that the device had been adapted to carry a bomb.

The armed commercial drone did not have a camera installed, which means it could not have been used for surveillance, and essentially makes it similar to a “dumb bomb”, according to Chris Lincoln-Jones, a retired British army officer and drone specialist consulted by the American network.

“This particular drone we’ve been looking at would be much more effective if it had a decent camera.Lincoln-Jones said.

He added that this commercial drone incident adds more evidence to the theory that Russia is not the military superpower the world might have expected.

On March 10, the United States sanctioned five China-based companies that sell to Iran components for manufacture drones like the ones that Tehran has provided to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

“The United States will use every tool at its disposal to stop these activities, and we will work with our partners and allies to hold Iran accountable,” Secretary of State Warned in a statement. Anthony Blinken.

According to the leader of American diplomacy, This network “is responsible for the sale and shipment of thousands of components” for drones to HESA, an Iranian aircraft manufacturer that has been sanctioned by Washington since 2008..

He United States Department of the Treasury stressed in a statement that this company has exported to Russia UAV Shared-136 model droneswhich the Russian Army has used in its offensive against Ukraine.

“Iran is directly implicated in civilian casualties resulting from Russia’s use of Iranian UAVs in Ukraine”, denounced the assistant secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson.

Since September last year, when the United States detected the use of Iranian drones during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US Treasury has issued six rounds of sanctions against entities and individuals involved in the manufacture of these unmanned aerial vehicles.

The sanctioned companies are Koto Machinery, Raven, Guilin Alpha, S&C Trade, and Caspro, all of them located in China. One person, Yun Xia Yuan, an employee of S&C Trade, was also sanctioned.

Under these sanctions, all their property and assets in the United States are blocked and they are prohibited from commercial and financial transactions.

