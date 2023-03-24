Ultra Air announced that it overcame the crisis and reactivated ticket sales

Referential file image of an Ultra Air plane. Ultra Air

After temporarily suspending the sale of airline ticketson the night of March 23 Ultra Air confirmed that he exceeded his financial crisis and that he would resume his operations airlines in the normal way, respecting the administrative measures adopted by the Colombian air authorities.

Through a statement, the low-cost reported that “making a great effort, the shareholders they have capitalized the company strengthening its financial position and giving continuity to the operation and to the provision of the essential public service”.

The company also took advantage of the letter to send an apology to the users who registered changes to your flight itineraries in the last 24 hours since, as explained by the airline, its operations were affected by the entry into maintenance -unscheduled- of two of its aircraft.

Given the unscheduled changes in its air operation, the low-cost assured that “the Ultra Air team is at the forefront to reinstate them (aircraft) in the shortest possible time, under the most rigorous standards of quality”.

Despite the good news, the airline reiterated its call to National government to give them “long-term solutions” taking into account that, according to the company, “the current situation of the airline industry in Colombia continues to be complex.”

