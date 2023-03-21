Um Lugar ao Sol actor will be Ayrton Senna in Netflix series

Gabriel Leone was confirmed this Tuesday (21) in the role of Ayrton Senna in a miniseries being produced by Netflix. The actor, who participated in productions such as Domfrom Amazon Prime Video, and from the telenovela A Place in the Sunfrom Rede Globo, will be in the lead role of the original production with six chapters.

The announcement, incidentally, came on a special day. Senna would have been 63 years old this March 21st, with the date remembered annually by fans who followed him on and off the track. This is, by the way, the approach of the Netflix series, which will focus both on the races of the athlete’s victorious career and on his performance outside the Formula 1 Grand Prix, where he was three times world champion.

The Netflix series should show Senna’s overcoming and sadness, as well as his personality and personal relationships throughout his life. While a premiere date has not yet been confirmed, the streaming service has confirmed that recording will start soon, with a focus on faithfulness to the pilot’s stories and what they claim to be his “unique personality”.

When commenting on the news, Leone said he felt honored to play one of the greatest Brazilian idols of all time, who inspired not only in the sport, but also outside of it. He also cited the international focus of the production, which should also reach Formula 1 fans around the world and cited the responsibility of what he considers one of the biggest challenges of his career so far.

Viviane Senna, Ayrton’s sister, is directly involved with the material, which will have Vicente Amorim (A Princesa da Yakuza) as showrunner. He also directs the episodes together with Julia Rezende (Every Day the Same Night).