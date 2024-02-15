UN asks Maduro regime for a solid plan to address hunger

CARACAS.- The United Nations special rapporteur ( HIM ) on the right to food, Michael Fakhri called on the Nicolás Maduro regime to design a comprehensive and effective plan that decisively addresses the problem of hunger and malnutrition that afflicts Venezuelans, highlighting the need to avoid the politicization of social programs.

During a two-week visit to various regions of the country, Fakhri expressed concern about the transformation of social programs, initially intended to alleviate food shortages, into welfare initiatives that do not address the roots of the problem.

In particular, he mentioned the delivery of basic food products to 7.5 million Venezuelan families through the CLAP program, which, according to his observations, is susceptible to political clientelism and fails to address the root causes of the food crisis or comply with international human rights standards in food matters.

Food crisis

Fakhri also highlighted the difficulties that Venezuelan families face in meeting their basic needs, resorting to negative measures such as reducing food portions, skipping meals, and purchasing less nutritious products.

During his visit, the rapporteur recognized that corruption, lack of transparency and inadequate application of existing legislation have contributed to the food crisis in the country.

The complex social, economic and political situation in Venezuela has caused the migration of more than 7.4 million people and has plunged millions more into poverty, with food insecurity being a determining factor for many migrants.

Fakhri’s visit occurs in a context in which the Venezuelan crisis continues to evolve. While images of empty shelves in grocery stores have diminished, new food accessibility challenges have emerged, especially for public sector workers, whose monthly income is insufficient to cover the basic needs of their families.

Source: With information from AP