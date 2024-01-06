UN denounces persecution against Guatemalan anti-corruption prosecutor

NEW YORK.- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human rights Volker Türk, denounced the “ persecution continues” against the “justice operators” who investigate cases of violations of Human Rights or corruption in Guatemala .

“The increase in criminalization against justice operators in the last 12 months in Guatemala is very worrying and undermines the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law in the country,” Türk warned in a statement.

“The intimidation, harassment, prosecution and persecution of those fighting for accountability for human rights violations and working on corruption cases are reprehensible and must stop,” he added.

Specifically, it points out that the former anti-corruption prosecutor of the Public Ministry, Virginia Laparra, released from jail this week, continues to be under house arrest.

“I am concerned that the criminal proceedings against her have not complied with the guarantees of due process and that, consequently, her detention for nearly two years has been arbitrary. She should be released unconditionally,” he demanded.

Thus, he asked the authorities to adopt appropriate measures to “strengthen and guarantee the independence of the judicial system and to take urgent measures to provide the necessary protection to justice operators.”

Source: With information from Europa Press