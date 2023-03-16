UN nuclear inspectors affirmed that 2.5 tons of uranium disappeared in Libya

UN nuclear inspectors found about 2.5 tons of natural uranium missing from a site in Libya It is not under state control. According to Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he pointed out that an investigation concluded that 10 barrels containing this concentrate were missing, which “were not in the places where they had been declared.”

According to him, the IAEA will carry out a deeper search in the region of the African nation with the aim of “clarifying the circumstances of how those barrels were removed and where they are currently located.” This inspection was carried out on Tuesday of this week, although it was originally going to be carried out in 2022, but security in that area of Libyamade the visit impossible.

“Ignorance about the current location of any nuclear material can present a radiological risk, as well as several security problems,” said the UN employee, who indicated that reaching the site where the uranium disappeared presents “logistical difficulties.” After the fall of Gaddafi in 2011, Libya finds itself in the middle of a complicated political situation where various guerrillas fight for power, with the money and banking of various foreign powers.

Yes ok Libya It is not a country that possesses, at least public knowledge, nuclear weapons, if it is known that in the dictator’s government an attempt was made to create an atomic bomb and, although they are known to have centrifuges to enrich this material and had designs for one of these items, little progress was made on the weapon of mass destruction.

potential danger

Despite the fact that uranium is used for the creation of nuclear weapons, the rocks that disappeared are in a natural state, while those that are necessary for atomic bombs need to go through an enrichment process for which a lot of time and technology is used. on end.

After the death of the dictator in 2011, Libya is in a very delicate situation.

However, this does not mean that if it fell into the hands of one of these groups it cannot be refined. In that case, each of these tons that disappeared can be transformed into 5.6 kilos of weapons-grade enriched uranium.which puts pressure on the UN to find the nuclear material.