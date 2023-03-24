Under 6 years old died after being hit by a truck in Posadas | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 24, 2023 | 9:45 a.m.

In a tragic episode that occurred yesterday, Thursday, at 8:00 p.m., 6-year-old Gonzalo Bogado died after being hit by an S10 truck driven by a 47-year-old man in the city of Posadas.

The incident was known through a call to the 911 Integral Operations Center, where the mother of the minor under 34 years of age required the police presence. Immediately, a police patrol went to the intersection of 119 and 188 streets in the Rincón Sur neighborhood of the provincial capital.

Once at the scene, the agents verified the truth of what had happened and requested the presence of an ambulance, which took the child and his mother to the hospital, but the health professionals confirmed moments later the death of the minor while he was being transferred. .

After consultations with the Court on duty, the body was transferred to the judicial morgue and as for the driver, he was notified of the cause and then released. The shot was kidnapped for expert purposes.