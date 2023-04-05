Underdevelopment, taboos and prohibitions: The struggle of women’s soccer to exist in Africa

It is no secret to anyone that the women’s soccer faces a huge gap in terms of resources and support for its development. It is also not a secret that Africaa large part of the population faces deficiencies and lags in different areas. What happens then when we talk about women’s football in Africa? Well, specifically, a struggle to exist.

We are not talking about the entire African continent with the above, but in general. Several countries in Africa have been enthusiastic about the development of women’s football however, in some women cannot even touch a ball.

That is exactly what we want to talk about: The contrast in the development of women’s football in Africa. While some countries can put together very competitive teams, in others It is still almost forbidden for women to play soccer.

To be more precise: we can’t even talk about women’s soccer in africaonly that some African countries have women’s soccerwhich is very different. In the middle of 2023, women’s soccer on the African continent is still struggling to exist.

Women’s football in Africa: Slow growth despite the passing of the years

Let’s start by talking about the most recent precedents to measure the little development of women’s soccer in Africa. For the 2019 Women’s World Cup, only 8 teams participated in the African Cup of Nations a year earlier. This tournament served as a premundial.

Those eight contested the tournament after a qualifying stage where 24 of 53 teams that had the possibility of doing so participated. That is, not even half of the FIFA member countries were part of the qualifiers for the tournament.

For the 2022 African Cup, which also served as a preliminary to the 2023 Women’s World Cup, The number of participating teams increased: from 8 to 12. Only 4 more places.

During the qualifiers for the tournament There were several scandalous defeats due to the enormous level gap and different confrontations were canceled why any selection was disqualified, did not show up or withdrew from the competition before the matches. This type of situation also happened in men’s soccer… a little over 50 years ago, at least.

The few competitive teams in Africa

But as we said, some teams do give importance to the development of women’s football, to the degree of presenting yourself with dignity in a Women’s World Cup. Cameroon and Nigeria qualified for the round of 16 in France 2019 (2 of the 3 participants), for example.

Nigeria, in fact, is considered a power in Africa as it happens in men’s soccer. It has been in all the women’s world cups and they usually have good performances in world championships of minor categories (Under-17 and Under-20). They were semifinalists of the last Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

For the 2023 World Cup, 4 teams qualified: Zambia, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa. And this is where we are going to talk about a case of positive development in the African women’s soccer: The Lionesses of the Atlas.

The case of Morocco, an example that committing to women’s football does work

Moroccan women are just a example of improvement and recent development; will debut in a Women’s World Cup. That is due in large part to commitment of their federation and authorities to give them the necessary resources.

were left 2022 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up, tournament that was played in his country. 50 thousand people entered the Estadio Moulay Abdallah de Rabat for the end, a All-time record attendance for a women’s football match in Africaaccording to the portal Atalayar.

That great result at the Africa Cup of Nations did not come out of the blue. Investment in their regional leaguesthe recruitment of coaches from Europe and the creation of the National Women’s Football League (LNFF) in 2019are just some of those steps taken by Morocco.

As happened with the creation of the Liga MX Femenil in Mexico, the Real Federación de Futbol de Morocco led the men’s league clubs to create their women’s branch. At RFFM Since then, he has assumed the salaries of the soccer players and the coaching staff..

In a nutshell, Morocco is currently runner-up in women’s soccer in Africa thanks to the investment, professionalization and development of its players. There is no magic wand or black thread, all countries know what to do to develop women’s football, but they still refuse to do it.

Taboo and restrictions for women, a strong obstacle for women’s football in Africa

Unfortunately when we talk about Africato say that some countries refuse to take steps for the development of women’s football it is a deeper subject. In the middle of 2023 there are still countries where flat It is prohibited for cultural, social, religious and more reasons.

Let’s start, for example, with Tanzania. In that country soccer is still “for men”. There is no ban, but in most of the country—especially in remote areas— It is socially frowned upon for women to play soccer. Families can face situations such as loss of prestige if any of its members play football.

There is a report on New York Times where the above is fully exhibited. Youth from the Zanzibar archipelago formed a forbidden league. His desire to play soccer prevailed over social taboos, as well as Muslim beliefs that prevail in most of the territory, and they created a mini women’s soccer league in Zanzibar.

Almost 20 years after the league was created, women’s soccer is still for men

Supported by Nassra Juma Mohammed, a former player of the Tanzanian women’s team, the first team was created in 2007. Despite that, at least until 2018 the discourse from the Zanzibar Sports Council continues to be that “football is a men’s sport”.

That’s what the owner thinks. Hassan Tawakalwho also considers that most soccer players are lesbians, which returns to women’s soccer in something not only frowned upon, but dangerous. In Zanzibar, heterosexuality is criminally punished. what was said, a women’s soccer fight to exist in Africa.

The fight of Ana Cristina Maye for Equatorial Guinea and for women’s soccer in Africa

“Where is your boss?” is the most common question you receive from your peers Ana Cristina Maye, general coordinator of the Federation of Equatorial Guinea, when he performs at a soccer convention; Of course, that when they don’t ignore her for being a woman. “I’m the boss,” she always answers firmly. She is a pillar of the women’s soccer fight in Africa.

“I travel all over Africa and see countries where a woman can’t even touch a ball. It’s super frowned upon. There is a cultural root that girls should get married and have children, nothing more. That is your role in life. Not even work anymore, just dedicate yourself to the home. This is still happening in many parts of Africa.”declared at the II Women’s Soccer Gala in Barcelona, ​​held in 2022, according to The vanguard.

Ana Cristina Maye left Africa at the age of eight. She emigrated from her native Equatorial Guinea to Spain, where she played soccer very normally. Currently looking for women in Africa to play soccer -if they wish- with the same normalitybut the challenge is very big.

“Sometimes I enter a site and notice the rejection of the other managers. They reject you with their eyes, with non-verbal language. I study the culture of a country before traveling and if necessary I cover my hair with a scarf, but I demand that they speak to me. Soccer is still very masculinized, but the strength of women has to be noticed. If they let us we could do much more. Why not?”.

With a degree in Sports Law and a FIFA agent license, Ana Maye He could well have stayed to work for the rest of his career in the Spanish Football Federation, but decided to dedicate their efforts to the fight for women’s football in Africa.

“If Africa needs us, even though I grew up here, I will bring my knowledge and experience to my country of origin.”

We are in 2023, and yes, we still wonder if women’s football will ever be ‘normal’ in Africa. As you can see, there are countries where it exists and grows, but in the vast majority there is still a struggle to have resources, opportunities and “permission” to do so.

