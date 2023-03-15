UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING – What is the Joint Joint Committee, which decides on the rest of the pension reform?

Deputies and senators meet on Tuesday to try to find a compromise on pension reform before a very likely vote in the National Assembly on Thursday. Very scrutinized, the government has little concern with a very favorable cast.

The debates on the pension reform resume this Wednesday in the National Assembly from 9 a.m. around the joint joint committee (CMP) while the mobilization continues in the street. It is in the hands of the latter that much of the future of pension reform rests.

• What is this?

The CMP is the name that designates the meeting between 7 deputies and 7 senators who seek to reach a common version of a bill. It is customary for the National Assembly and the Senate to each vote on a version, with modifications by each chamber. The aim is therefore to agree on a single bill.

If this is the case, the CMP is said to be conclusive and the resulting version is transmitted again to the deputies and senators who decide. Only the government can then modify the text. This is currently the most likely scenario for raising the retirement age.

If the parliamentarians cannot reach an agreement, it is qualified as inconclusive. On finance laws, only a new reading is planned in each of the chambers, before the National Assembly finally has the last word.

• Who composes it?

The deputies and senators who compose it must meet several criteria. The chairman of the committee seized and the rapporteur of the text are always part of it. It must also ensure that it represents the political balance within the chambers.

For the pension reform, we will find around the table on the Senate side Catherine Deroche, René-Paul Savary, Philippe Mouiller, all 3 LRs and very favorable to the reform, just like the centrist Élisabeth Doisneau and the macronist Xavier Iacovelli. Only the socialist senators Monique Lubin and Corinne Féret are opposed to the text.

For the deputies, Fadila Khattabi, Stéphanie Rist and Sylvain Maillard, all Renaissance, will also work on the text with Philippe Vigier (Modem) and Olivier Marleix, president of the LR group in the Assembly. Among the opponents of retirement at 64, there are the number 1 of La France insoumise Mathilde Panot and Thomas Ménagé (RN).

In other words, out of 14 parliamentarians, only four of them are opposed to the reform. Suffice to say that the casting is very favorable to the government.

• Why is it so scrutinized?

If the CMP takes place for each text studied by Parliament, as required by the Constitution of the Fifth Republic, that of the pension reform is particularly scrutinized.

And for good reason: the National Assembly did not manage to examine the entire reform and stopped at article 2. Only the Senate, with a majority LR, voted for a version and added its paw to it: CDI senior , senior index, premium for mothers…

It is now up to the CMP to agree to reach a version likely to convince the Assembly. The LRs, whose support is essential for the government, which still hopes not to have recourse to 49.3, will do their utmost to ensure that the text that comes out of this meeting suits them as much as possible.

This meeting is also of considerable importance as the postponement of the legal retirement age is contested by a united trade union front, the left as a whole and the French from poll to poll.

The unions were not mistaken: a new call for mobilization takes place this Wednesday, a way of putting pressure on the parliamentarians who are members of the CMP.

• Maybe be public?

Boris Vallaud, the boss of the socialist deputies, supported by the Nupes, asked Monday evening that the CMP be broadcast live on the site of the National Assembly to be up to the “political moment”. Often the subject of negotiations and agreement, none has so far been made public.

Yaël Braun-Pivet indicated an end of inadmissibility in a letter on Tuesday, pointing the finger at “rules of procedure”, judging that the institution “cannot be freed from these provisions”. His letter refers to articles of the internal regulations of the Palais-Bourbon… which do not explicitly mention the secrecy of deliberations.

For her part, Mathilde Panot, the president of the LFI deputies has already undertaken to “make public in due time the proceedings and the content” of the CMP, probably via a live tweet then a press conference.