UNDERSTAND IT ALL – Donald Trump indicted: what will happen after this historic decision?

Republican Donald Trump has been criminally charged in a case dating back to 2016. An unprecedented historical fact for a former tenant of the White House, who could be arrested and sentenced … while being a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump continues to write, in his own way, the history of the United States. For the first time, a former American president was indicted on Thursday by a grand jury. The Republican billionaire, tenant of the White House between 2017 and 2021, immediately denounced a “political persecution.”

• Why is Donald Trump being charged?

Donald Trump is blamed a payment of 130,000 dollars to the actress and director of pornographic films Stormy Daniels. The former US president is accused of having used funds from his presidential campaign in 2016. Which would be illegal, and which he strongly denies.

Why would he give such a sum to the actress? Donald Trump is suspected of having had an extramarital affair and of having wanted to buy the silence of Stormy Daniels. Again, the person denies.

This payment case occurred just before the November 2016 presidential won by the Republican billionaire against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump was not yet President of the United States.

• What is the reaction of the former president?

Shortly after the announcement of his indictment on Thursday evening, the former American president denounced “political persecution, interference in the election and a witch hunt”, while claiming his innocence.

Donald Trump has mostly accused Democrats on the “radical left” of being the “enemies of the hardworking men and women in this country”. Extremely combative, the New York billionaire assured that this “witch hunt” would turn “violently” against Democratic President Joe Biden”.

His sons immediately gave him their support. And many Republicans, like his rival Ron DeSantis or the leader of the American right in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, criticized the vote of the New York State grand jury, denouncing a decision “contrary to the values ​​of the America.”

Neither the White House nor Joe Biden had communicated this Thursday evening.

• What will happen in the next few days?

The Manhattan district attorney’s office contacted Trump’s attorney to arrange his “surrender,” a statement said. Probably next week, Tuesday April 4, the former American president should appear in court in New York. During this hearing, his criminal indictment in this case will be officially notified to him.

Once the date for this hearing has been set, two options are on the table. Donald Trump can agree to go voluntarily to this summons… or make an act of “resistance” and refuse. In this case, he could be arrested.

“His fingerprints will be taken, he will be photographed and may even be handcuffed,” warns the New York Times.

A track that the former president had publicly mentioned in recent days, in particular during a meeting where he denounced “a witch hunt” worthy, according to him, of “Stalinism.”

Finally, in the event that Donald Trump would “take refuge” in Florida, the state where he officially resides, Ron DeSantis warned that he would not respond favorably “to an extradition request.” Even if the Constitution forbids him to oppose his transfer.

• Can he be convicted and go to jail?

“Resistance” or not, once the indictment is officially served, Donald Trump will have to plead guilty or not guilty. Again, two options are possible. If he admits the facts, the former president will be sentenced to a lighter sentence and will avoid a trial.

If he pleads not guilty, a trial will take place and the former tenant of the White House could be convicted or acquitted, after a probable long guerrilla trial.

Will he go to jail? Everything will depend on the charges that will be brought against him (these have not been made public) and if he is found guilty. Before the announcement on Thursday evening, the Washington Post explained that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was considering prosecuting Donald Trump for another business document falsification case. A misdemeanor punishable by up to four years in prison.

The online media Vox notes that, even if convicted… Donald Trump could be a presidential candidate. A precedent exists: in 1920, the socialist Eugene Debs, opposed to the First World War, had campaigned from his cell in Atlanta. And won 3.4% of the vote.