Underwater cables supplying internet cut amid Houthi attacks in Red Sea

DUBAI — three cables submarines from the Red Sea that supply internet and telecommunications around the world have been cut, while the waterway remains a target of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, officials said Monday. Meanwhile, a Houthi missile attack set a ship on fire in the Gulf of Aden, but caused no injuries.

What cut the lines is still unclear. There has been concern that the cables are the target of the Houthi campaign, although they deny attacking such infrastructure.

Since November, Houthi terrorists have repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea and surrounding waters in protest of the war between Israel and Hamas.

While global shipping has already been disrupted across the Red Sea, a crucial route for cargo and energy shipments from Asia and the Middle East to Europe, sabotage of telecommunications lines could further aggravate the crisis.

The cut lines include Asia-Africa-Europe 1, Europe India Gateway, Seacom and TGN-Gulf, Hong Kong-based HGC Global Communications said. The company described the cuts as affecting 25% of the traffic flowing through the Red Sea. It described this route as crucial for moving data from Asia to Europe and said it had begun to divert traffic.

HGC Global Communications described the Seacom-TGN-Gulf line as two separate cables when it is actually one in the area of ​​the cut, according to Tim Stronge, an expert on submarine cables at TeleGeography, a Washington-based telecommunications market research firm.

He added that “initial evidence indicates that the affected segment is located within Yemeni maritime jurisdictions in the southern Red Sea.” He indicated that he was diverting traffic that could change, although some services were down.

Tata Communications, part of the Indian conglomerate and behind the Seacom-TGN-Gulf line, said it “initiated immediate and appropriate corrective action” after the line was cut.

“We have invested in various cable consortiums to increase our diversity and therefore, in cable outage or problem situations, we can automatically reroute our services,” Tata said.

Other companies behind those lines, which provide data to Africa, Asia and the Middle East, have not yet commented.

In early February, Yemen’s internationally recognized government-in-exile alleged that the Houthis were planning to attack the cables. The lines appeared to have been cut on February 24, and the organization NetBlocks noticed internet access in the African nation of Djibouti experiencing disruptions two days later. Seacom provides services in Djibouti.

Source: With information from AP